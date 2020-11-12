Mike Tyson Asks Deontay Wilder Stop Making Excuses For Tyson Fury Defeat

Mike Tyson recently sat down with ESPN where he asked Deontay Wilder to stop making excuses for his loss to Tyson Fury and focus on making a return to take revenge. The Bronze Bomber lost his WBC heavyweight title to Fury on February with a seventh-round stoppage. Since then, he has produced many claims as to why he suffered his first-ever loss.

A couple of months ago, blamed his overweight walkout costume for the loss and recently accused his former trained Mark Breland of spiking his water with muscle relaxants which made him feel “weird”. Not just that, he also accused Tyson Fury of cheating, claiming that The Gypsy King had a hard object concealed within his gloves, because of which he was able to inflict some serious damage on him.

Also Read l Tyson Fury finally responds to Deontay Wilder’s sabotage claims: “He’s lost his marbles!”

Mike Tyson gives Deontay Wilder a piece of advice

In the recent interview, Mike Tyson admitted that Deontay Wilder is a “good fighter” but has to stop wallowing in self-pity. He claimed The Bronze Bomber should chase his lost WBC heavyweight title and fight Tyson Fury whenever he gets the chance. “We can only do this for a certain amount of time in our life, and then we can't do it anymore. So we have to do it as much as we can before we end this stuff,” added Iron Mike.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua slams Deontay Wilder, says Bomber’s outburst proves “I did not duck fight”

Wilder vs Fury 3 won’t happen in December 2020

After losing his title, Deontay Wilder exercised an immediate rematch clause. The fight was first scheduled for July but was then pushed back multiple times. Tyson Fury claimed that his team even offered Deontay Wilder the fight in December but The Bronze Bomber failed to respond. Later, the rematch clause between the two parties expired and Tyson Fury decided to “move on”.

Also Read l Deontay Wilder rejects offer to train under Floyd Mayweather, calls it a 'publicity stunt'

Though Wilder has shown interest in fighting Fury in the future, The Gypsy King is set to defend his title against former European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel on December 5, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall, according to The Sun. After that, Tyson Fury is set to face Anthony Joshua twice if the unified champion defeats his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12. It's safe to say, therefore, that the chances of Wilder vs Fury 3 happening in 2020 are really slim.

Also Read l Deontay Wilder says his water was SPIKED before Tyson Fury rematch, accuses former trainer

Image Source: AP