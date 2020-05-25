Mike Tyson Reveals He Has Pals From Prison Who Are 'killers' And He Often Pays Them Visits

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as the greatest boxer in the history of the sport, but 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has had his fair share of controversies. Despite being a boxing great, Mike Tyson has often been on the wrong side of the law. In 1992, the youngest heavyweight world champion was arrested on a rape charge, leading to Mike Tyson spending three years in prison. During his time in jail, Mike Tyson seemingly made a lot of friends. Being a global celebrity, Mike Tyson was respected by his prison inmates and the boxing icon was often visited by various other superstars including rapper Tupac Shakur. Mike Tyson recently claimed that he is still friends with people from prison and often takes time out to pay them a visit.

Mike Tyson prison story takes fans by surprise

While the Mike Tyson return has been hitting the headlines for past few weeks, the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion surprised his fans this week by revealing that he is still in touch with his former friends who are "criminals and killers" by now. In an episode of the Hotboxing podcast with Mike Tyson, the man himself revealed that a lot of his friends were serving lifetime prison sentences under murder charges but he often visits to the prison to meet them.

Mike Tyson first tussled with crime as a teenager before Cus D’Amato took him under his wing and trained him to be a heavyweight boxer. However, a lot of Mike Tyson’s old friends took a different path as they took to committing crimes to earn a living. While speaking on his podcast, Mike Tyson said, “After I was locked up, I started boxing. And I said I wasn't going to do that anymore. But I would still see my friends that I robbed with and they would still be at the club. I was still hanging out with them, watching them do that s***. I was never into it - I was doing a career and they thought 'what the f*** is he doing hanging out with them.' We went in two different directions. They became killers and I became a boxer. I'm happy I'm not in prison with them but I still go and visit them. They've got four or five life sentences, 90 years.”

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Twitter