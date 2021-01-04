Mike Tyson Says He Will Absolutely Fight In 2021 After Comeback Against Roy Jones Jr

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed that he’ll “absolutely” fight this year. The 54-year-old made his return to the boxing ring on November 29, where he faced fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. There ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ delivered a dominant performance, winning a majority of the rounds in the critics’ scorecard. However, the contest was ultimately recorded as a draw by officials.

Tyson looked in remarkable shape and while talking to Patrick Mouratoglou in a recent Instagram live interview, he announced that he’s ready to lace up his gloves once again. Mike Tyson said that the November event was a record-breaker and since then “everybody's interested in being involved with our whole organisation”. Tyson then went on to outline that he still has some fights left in him and after going toe-to-toe with Jones Jr, he’s even more confident.

“I felt that I could do it again. Yeah, absolutely. It'll be better this time,” said the former heavyweight champion when asked if he wants to continue fighting.

While some have shown interest in seeing Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr - 2, the biggest fight currently available to Tyson is former rival Evander Holyfield. The two have collided twice in the past, with Mike biting off Holyfield’s ear in one of them. The pair are on good terms now, although Holyfield would love to share the ring with his old foe again.

After the conclusion of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, ‘The Real Deal’ released a statement, claiming that he was in talks to fight Mike Tyson in November, but the former heavyweight champion got “scared” and went on to seal the deal with Roy Jones Jr. Mike Tyson, on the other hand, has denied dodging a bout with Evander Holyfield, claiming that he would love to fight him again. “That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it,” he said on his Hotboxin' podcast.

