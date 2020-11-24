Mike Tyson Shows Off Incredible 100-pound Weight Loss On Live TV Ahead Of Iconic Bout

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has been training hard ahead of his bout against Roy Jones Jr scheduled for later this month. Mike Tyson's Instagram account has kept fans updated on his fitness regime and transformation, with the star regularly posting pictures of his physique online. With just days left before the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr clash, the American boxing icon showed off his incredible 100-pound weight loss regimen on live camera.

Impressive Mike Tyson weight loss transformation revealed on Live TV

Mike Tyson recently appeared on ‘Good Morning America’, with the boxer talking about his fitness journey with GMA’s T.J Holmes. Tyson talked about a variety of factors which helped him in his physical transformation, from going vegan to getting on a treadmill for two hours. However, the most iconic moment of the Mike Tyson GMA interview occurred when the boxer responded to one of Holmes’ questions in iconic fashion.

Mike Tyson ready for morning TV, taking off his shirt on #GMA 🥊 pic.twitter.com/58DvVSWnph — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2020

Talking about how he has been getting in shape ahead of his fight with Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson went on to take off his sweatshirt to reveal his perfectly toned physique. After revealing his 100-pound weight loss regimen on live TV, Mike Tyson said that this is the level of fitness he is at right now.

The boxer was then seen flexing his muscles as T.J Holmes admitted that Mike Tyson’s physical transformation was impressive. This is not the first time Mike Tyson has taken off his shirt mid-interview. The boxer had done a similar thing earlier this month when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Heavyweight champ and movie star @MikeTyson is headed back to the ring!https://t.co/5q7bcCRpIU pic.twitter.com/OCZ2PltMhd — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 23, 2020

During the interview Tyson then shed light on how he achieved his toned physique. The boxing star revealed that he started with 15 minutes on a treadmill and ended at two hours. However, Tyson conceded that losing 100 pounds has been the most difficult part of his preparations. Expounding on his statements, the 54-year-old said that although he had done the other things his whole career, losing that much weight was something he had to do for the first time.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr schedule

The iconic bout will see legendary boxer Mike Tyson return to the ring and take on former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight is scheduled to begin at November 29, 8:30 AM IST and will be available on a PPV basis on Triller. According to CBS Sports, the PPV will cost fans $49.99.

Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram