Mike Tyson Says Jon Jones Needs To Fight Him To Make Some 'super Money'

UFC superstar Jon Jones has seemingly earned himself an opportunity to make some “super money” by teasing a possible matchup against boxing great Mike Tyson. Although neither of the two has confirmed the bout officially, Jon Jones and Mike Tyson went on to thrill combat sports fans by challenging each other for an in-ring face-off via social media. However, it is yet to be determined whether Jon Jones and Mike Tyson will go at it inside the ring or in the octagon if the fight actually goes through.

Also Read | UFC Reveals Complete Fight Card For Fight Island Events Ft Kamaru Usman And Max Holloway

Mike Tyson and Jon Jones hint at a possible matchup in the near future

It all begun with Mike Tyson claiming in an interview with Charlie Mack that a UFC fighter will never be able to make more money than an A-listed boxer in his life. ‘Iron Mike’ pointed out to the fact that Conor McGregor had to face Floyd Mayweather to make $100 million and then proceeded to offer a fight to Jon Jones, saying that Jones needs to fight him if he is looking forward to making some “super money”. Jon Jones was quick to take to the idea as he went on to accept the challenge on social media. Jon Jones took to Twitter and wrote: “I'm listening @MikeTyson”.

A few weeks back, Jon Jones relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title and said that he is no longer going to fight in the promotion until and unless he is paid the right amount of money. Jones was eyeing a move to the heavyweight division but reportedly demanded an amount close to $30 million for the fight. UFC officials were unwilling to offer the same and Jon Jones then went on to vacate his title, stoking the fires of the feud between him and Dana White.

Also Read | Dana White Says He Will 'kill' Amanda Nunes If She Decides To Retire From UFC

However, Mike Tyson’s recent offer could bring back Jon Jones to the UFC cage. Mike Tyson is looking for a boxing return at the age of 53 and Jon Jones expressed his interest in welcoming the former champion back to combat sports. Interestingly, Jon Jones later revealed that he is only willing to square off against Mike Tyson inside the ring if Tyson promises to face him again in a “real fight” inside the octagon.

Though Mike Tyson hasn’t gotten back to 'Bones' regarding the offer yet, Jon Jones is now being considered as the frontrunner to face Tyson upon his boxing return A number of fighters have been linked with facing Mike Tyson, as the 53-year-old announced his in-ring return a couple of weeks ago. The likes of former rival Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs are among the other names who have thrown their hats in the ring to face 'Iron Mike'.

Also Read | Curtis Blaydes Stifles Volkov In UFC Heavyweight Bout

Also Read | UFC President Dana White Forms His Own MMA Mount Rushmore; Watch Video

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson and Jon Jones Instagram