Mike Tyson SNUBS Anthony Joshua While Naming Top 5 Current Heavyweight Boxers

Mike Tyson recently grabbed everyone’s attention as he picked his top five current heavyweight boxers, snubbing the reigning WBF, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. According to Tyson, the Brit hero doesn’t excite him the way others do, including current WBC champion Tyson Fury and former WBC champ Deontay Wilder. Tyson also included Andy Ruiz Jr in his list, who had given Joshua his first professional defeat back in 2019.

Mike Tyson’s top five current heavyweight boxers

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were the first two names ‘Iron’ Mike picked, calming that he respects both of them. He then added Andy Ruiz Jr, followed by Vasyl Lomachenko, who Tyson thinks is the master of the game. He concluded his list by taking Gervonta Davis’ name, who’s currently on a 24-fight winning streak.

"I respect Tyson Fury, I respect Deontay Wilder, I respect all of those guys. Andy Ruiz also, this guy named [Vasyl] Lomachenko - he's a f***ing animal, man. He's a master, it's like he's dancing. There's also Gervonta Davis, there's quite a few guys that are good fighters," he said at Hotboxin' podcast.

While Tyson snubbed Anthony Joshua on that occasion, he has praised the Brit superstar in the past. In the same podcast, a few weeks ago, Mike Tyson said that AJ "looks like he was born to do what he has to do". He then called Anthony Joshua a good puncher, calming that unified champion still has room to improve.

However, when talking about a possible bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Tyson sided with Fury, claiming that the unified champion is too predictable to beat his fellow Briton. “You can see his (AJ’s) punches coming. That’s just a recipe for a disaster when fighting Tyson Fury telegraphing your punches to a guy who’s 6ft 7ins,” he added.

Tyson made his sensational return to the squared circle in November against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. The two clashed in an eight-round exhibition match, which ended in a split draw. Despite that, many believed Mike Tyson displayed an incredible performance and would have received the win.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua/ Instagram