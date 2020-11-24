Mike Tyson Swings At Floyd Mayweather But He Doesn't Even Flinch In Epic Throwback Video

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather haven’t been on the best of terms for years now. The two boxing icons have rarely seen eye to eye, with Tyson once going on an expletive-ridden rant claiming that he would get the better of Floyd Mayweather if the duo ever got into a street fight. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have shared multiple verbal jibes over the years, with one of the many fiery Mayweather vs Mike Tyson encounters once again making headlines ahead of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight scheduled for later this month.

Mike Tyson swings at Floyd Mayweather in incredible scenes on the stage

The well-documented animosity between the two boxing legends produced one of its most memorable moments when the pair bumped into each other in 2014. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather shared the stage at a WBC convention at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas more than five years ago, with the interaction between the two stars soon going viral.

Mayweather was on stage as the WBC welterweight and junior middleweight champion at the time and was shaking hands with the other athletes when Mike Tyson entered the room.

Video Credits: EsNews YouTube

As the duo came face to face, Mike Tyson pretended to throw one of his famous right hands, deliberately missing Mayweather by a few inches before walking away with a smirk on his face. However, Floyd Mayweather didn’t even flinch when Mike Tyson pretending to have a go at him. Instead, he just smiled and embraced Mike Tyson in an awkward hug, before Tyson took the stage.

What is the Mayweather vs Mike Tyson feud all about?

The feud between the two boxing icons stems back to a police raid from 2001. The pair reportedly fell out after police raided Mike Tyson’s Las Vegas home after a woman accused the boxer of sexually assaulting her on two occasions. Talking about the incident, a former assistant of Mike Tyson had spoken to USA Today about how Tyson believed it was Floyd Mayweather who had called for the raid.

Although Tyson later conceded that he was over the whole incident after not being able to prove Floyd Mayweather’s involvement, he has continued to take jibes at the latter in the media over the years. The 54-year-old had launched a scathing criticism of Mayweather for believing that he was better than boxing great Muhammad Ali. Calling him a "very scared man", Tyson had also called Mayweather "delusional".

When is the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight?

The iconic exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr is scheduled to take place on November 29 at 8:30 am IST at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have been training hard ahead of the fight, with Mike Tyson's training regime recently shared by the 54-year-old during an interview. For fans who wish to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr matchup, the live event will be available on a PPV basis on Trilller.

Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram, Floyd Mayweather Instagram