Chris Jericho Talks About Resumption Of AEW Live Shows, Says ‘let's Get Back On Track’

While promoting this week’s AEW Dynamite, former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho talked to Newsweek. There Jericho talked about the current situation around the world and what he's doing while quarantining at home. Y2J also talked about the resumption of AEW live shows in May.

AEW recently revealed that they are planning to resume AWE Dynamite live shows from May 6, 2020. The return show is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida. According to many, the live shows will build major storylines to AEW’s next PPV event, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 23, 2020. Chris Jericho praised AEW’s decision and said that everyone wants to get back to work. He said the company is taking full precautions to not spread coronavirus. He said it’s about time to ‘get back on the track’.

“We’re trying to start slowly and integrate back into life and I think it’s perfect. Obviously, we’ll take precautions and all that sort of stuff but it’s time to get back on track and I’m looking forward to it.”

Chris Jericho talks about quarantining at home

Chris Jericho said that he does a lot of different things at home to ‘keep himself creatively stimulated’. For the past few weeks, Chris Jericho has also done a number of live Q&A sessions with fans where he answered several questions related to WWE, AEW and others. In one of the sessions, Chris Jericho was asked to reveal his wrestling Mount Rushmore. He picked Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Ultimo Dragon aka Yoshihiro Asai.

“Hopefully we’re on the back end of this and things will start getting better so we can continue to improve the situation that we’re all in right now.”

