Mick Foley "controversially" Buries Kane's Isaac Yankem Persona In Favour Of AEW Star

With Wednesday night's (Thursday IST) WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite battling for supremacy, it momentarily felt like Mick Foley would drop a major bombshell for the fans. The former WWE RAW GM teased fans on Twitter saying that he would be sharing his thoughts in a short video after the conclusion of NXT and Dynamite. Foley's cryptic tweet garnered the attention of fans on social media with many speculating the nature of Foley's mysterious announcement.

Mike Foley Twitter reveal or bust?

I will be making a video statement following tonight’s wrestling shows that could create controversy. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 14, 2020

As soon as both shows came to a close, Mick Foley released his promised video on Twitter where he shared his thoughts on a former WWE persona and a current rising AEW superstar. However, Mick Foley's controversial video did not live up to the hype he himself generated with his earlier tweet.

Feelings may be hurt. Feathers may get ruffled. But this needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/0SPxbJbnya — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 14, 2020

"Hello. This is Mick Foley with an important declaration to make. It is after great thought and mental tribulation that I have come to the conclusion and would like to share my opinion that Dr Britt Baker is the greatest wrestling dentist of all-time," Mick Foley said.

"I say this with all due respect to Isaac Yankem (Kane) and the entire town of Decatur, Illinois. But given her move set, her persona, and her use of the Mandible Claw, I believe that Britt Baker is not only the greatest wrestling dentist of all time, but she is, in fact, the Bret Hart of wrestling dentists. She is the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be. And I hope that Dr Baker will take that declaration into consideration when, at a certain date and time yet to be determined, she perfects the Foley smile. Have a nice day!”

Mick Foley chose to bury Kane's old persona, Dr Isaac Yankem, but it is important to be noted that Isaac Yankem is widely regarded as Kane's worst on-screen characters. The Red Monster made his WWE debut in 1995 with the character Isaac Yankem, DDS and Jerry Lawler's personal dentist/bodyguard. The character did not receive much reception from the fans and was mostly a part of forgettable feuds. Glenn Jacobs' (Kane's real name) WWE career later took off with the introduction of the Kane character which is till date one of the best-built characters in the WWE. Meanwhile, Dr Britt Baker is one of the rising stars in AEW and continues to be embroiled in the title-picture in the promotion's women's division. However, with Foley currently contracted to WWE as a commentator, him openly praising an AEW star has certainly ruffled some feathers, albeit in WWE.

