Mike Tyson's Shredded Physique Leaves Boxing Fans In Awe Of His Remarkable Transformation

Mike Tyson has been grabbing headlines these last few weeks, first with his stunning announcement to return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight, and later with his remarkable physical transformation. Mike Tyson has been active on Instagram since making the announcement as the boxing legend has been frequently posting videos of his workout sessions. The former heavyweight world champion is now sporting a shredded physique, taking boxing fans by surprise courtesy of the Mike Tyson weight loss. While Mike Tyson is yet to confirm his return date and his opponent, multiple athletes have expressed an interest in facing "Iron Mike", including the likes of Shannon Briggs, Evander Holyfield, Wanderlei Silva, Andrei Arlovski, and ex-rugby player Sonny Bill Williams. While the rumours regarding Mike Tyson’s opponent continue to swirl, the Mike Tyson body transformation has grabbed the attention of boxing fans this week.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Recalls Tupac Shakur's Visit And Hitting A Fellow Inmate During Time In Prison

Mike Tyson shirtless: Mike Tyson body transformation make fans go berserk

💪 Mike Tyson in some shape at 53 as he trains with Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort…



[📽️ @HenryCejudo] pic.twitter.com/djLmf0zfdF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 25, 2020

After thrilling the combat sports community with the videos of his intense sparring sessions, Mike Tyson was spotted shirtless in training this week and at the age of 53, Tyson's shredded physique has amazed his fans. Since the past few weeks, Mike Tyson has been training with MMA superstars Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort. However, the Mike Tyson body transformation has taken centre stage as he looks to step up his boxing return.

After retiring from boxing in 2005, Mike Tyson went on to face issues with his weight. According to reports, Mike Tyson almost touched 350 lbs in 2018 with no hope of returning to in-ring action. Cut to 2020, however, and Mike Tyson is seemingly in the shape of his life as he trains with the likes of Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Offers Fans A Chance To Join Him In Training As He Preps For Boxing Return

Mike Tyson body transformation on show

The Mike Tyson body transformation made boxing fans stand up and take notice as he posted a video of him shadowboxing. Mike Tyson was shirtless in the video and displayed a shredded physique that garnered a lot of attention. Interestingly, Mike Tyson hinted at a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield, as Holyfield himself announced his return to boxing, albeit for an exhibition fight.

Also Read | Mike Tyson fight: Mike Tyson body transformation garner Arlovski's attention

Also Read | Mike Tyson fight: Mike Tyson body transformation thrill fans

Image courtesy: Michael Benson Twitter