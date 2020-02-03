Boston Red Sox Tradition To Continue As Equipment Truck Will Stop In Rhode Island

The equipment truck for the Boston Red Sox will be stopping in Rhode Island on its way to Florida for the spring training. The truck will reportedly make a stop on Monday for the fifth consecutive winter at McCoy Stadium.

The baseball stadium in Pawtucket is home to the International League and a Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The McCoy stadium has been hosting the Pawtucket Red Sox since 1969. In 1981, it also hosted the longest pro baseball game. The Paw Sox will be playing one more season in Rhode Island before they finally make a move to the new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark situated in Worcester.

Also Read | Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes First Public Appearance Since Shooting

Here's what the Red Sox equipment truck will carry:

The @RedSox equipment truck arrives in #Pawtucket tomorrow at 1pm:



-20,400 baseballs

-1,100 bats

-200 batting gloves

-200 helmets

-320 Batting Practice tops

-160 jerseys

-400 socks

-20 cases of bubble gum

-60 cases of sunflower seeds#TruckDay #RedSox #SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/qMPTZFIU7a — PawSox (@PawSox) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Boston Red Sox Face Twitterati Backlash After Damning Sign Stealing Allegations By MLB

The truck will take off from Fenway Park in the afternoon once it is loaded in the morning. Fans have also been invited to welcome the truck at around 1:00 pm before it leaves for Fort Myers, Florida. Team’s mascots and the club officials will also be a part of the journey. The team has also revealed that Linda Ruth Tosetti, who is the granddaughter of Babe Ruth, has planned to attend the event. Non-perishable donations will be collected as part of the Rhode Island Food Bank and it is reported that fans who make donations will be given a general admission ticket to the opening night at McCoy on April 9.

The first spring training workout for the Boston Red Sox is set to take place on February 12.

Also Read | Boston Red Sox Land Left-handed Pitcher Martin Perez On A One-year Deal

Also Read | Boston Red Sox Set Arbitration Record By Handing Mookie Betts $27 Million Contract

Image credits: Twitter | PawSox