MLB Reveals Nike 'Swoosh' Jerseys For Next Season; Baseball Fans Give Mixed Reactions

Major League Baseball (MLB) has long boasted about its so-called rich history and traditions, especially with regards to American culture. However, the baseball league will see a commercial sponsor logo on their team jerseys for the very first time next season. MLB released new jerseys along with the Nike 'Swoosh' logo on their official Twitter account which got a set of mixed reviews from baseball fans in the States.

MLB announced a landmark partnership deal with Nike

We just did it.



Introducing the new @Nike jerseys for the 2020 season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHLomYfPOK — MLB (@MLB) December 9, 2019

A host of major North American leagues have already embraced the idea of logos and ads on their jersey. But the Nike 'Swoosh' logo will take some time to grow on the MLB fans. As per previous reports, Nike agreed to a 10-year deal that will make Nike the league's official on-field apparel and merchandise designer from next season onwards.

MLB fans lash out at Nike for the 'Swoosh' logo on the collar

The Nike logo on the front looks awful and I’ll never let it go https://t.co/D4fY6G6p96 — F.P. Jr. (@Franky_P_) December 9, 2019

The Nike logo would be fine on the sleeve. This isn't clean at all. https://t.co/e5y1t0HKNT — Dr. #NoHubris (@tokarzontigers) December 9, 2019

However, there some positive reviews by MLB fans as well

The Nike swoosh actually makes baseball seem like it’s finally catching up with the times. The Nike logo is so simple but makes it look younger. #RedSox https://t.co/GM85Ofb5y3 — Nick Quaglia (@NickQuag) December 9, 2019

What do people always have to complain. The Nike logo doesn't ruin anything and to me looks fire🔥. #Nike pic.twitter.com/ELjZgedHkA — CM40 GAMING (@Christian54343) December 9, 2019

