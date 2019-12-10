The Debate
MLB Reveals Nike 'Swoosh' Jerseys For Next Season; Baseball Fans Give Mixed Reactions

other sports

The new Nike 'Swoosh' jerseys were released on the Major League Baseball Twitter handle earlier today. Baseball fans had mixed feelings on social media.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) has long boasted about its so-called rich history and traditions, especially with regards to American culture. However, the baseball league will see a commercial sponsor logo on their team jerseys for the very first time next season. MLB released new jerseys along with the Nike 'Swoosh' logo on their official Twitter account which got a set of mixed reviews from baseball fans in the States.

MLB announced a landmark partnership deal with Nike

A host of major North American leagues have already embraced the idea of logos and ads on their jersey. But the Nike 'Swoosh' logo will take some time to grow on the MLB fans. As per previous reports, Nike agreed to a 10-year deal that will make Nike the league's official on-field apparel and merchandise designer from next season onwards. 

MLB fans lash out at Nike for the 'Swoosh' logo on the collar

However, there some positive reviews by MLB fans as well

Published:
COMMENT
