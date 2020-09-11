CM Punk Hails Dominik Mysterio As “WWE's Standout Superstar”

CM Punk recently did a Q&A session on Twitter where he opened up on a range of topics, including movies, MMA and WWE. While talking about pro-wrestling, a fan asked Punk who he felt was a standout male/female superstar in WWE. CM Punk simply wrote, “Prince Mysterio,” signalling at the 23-year old Dominik. Many fans agreed with CM Punk’s answer as the young Mysterio has been delivering great performances since making his debut at SummerSlam 2020 opposite Seth Rollins.

Prince Mysterio — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020

'Prince Mysterio' drawing plaudits from all corners

Apart from CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio also impressed Triple H and WWE CEO Vince McMahon with his debut performance. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles also hailed Dominik Mysterio earlier, claiming that the luchador proved himself at the PPV. Though AJ Styles said that Dominik Mysterio has the time to grow, he stated that the young Mysterio is growing faster than him as it took him almost seven to eight years to fully find his in-ring character.

A couple of days ago, rumours went viral claiming that WWE is thinking of giving Dominik Mysterio a major push as he has the potential of being WWE’s number one babyface - a role that even CM Punk couldn't achieve while he was in WWE as he was being overshadowed by John Cena. Dominik Mysterio has climbed up the ladder faster than John Cena as it took the champ years to become the face of WWE, while Dominik Mysterio has competed in only a handful of matches until now.

Dominik Mysterio trained under pro-wrestling legend Lance Storm but he was also under the tutelage of his father Rey Mysterio. His status as a multi-generational superstar certainly earned him a WWE contract but he proved himself to the world as he fought superstars like Seth Rollins, Murphy, and others. The Luchador is still in a feud with Seth Rollins, and according to fans it could end in the coming weeks.

CM Punk still training for MMA return

In the later part of the session, CM Punk was asked whether he is still training for MMA or has given up after having a bad UFC run. In reply, CM Punk said he still does but COVID-19 is making it really hard. CM Punk fought in UFC twice and lost both of those bouts.

I still train but Covid making it very hard. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com