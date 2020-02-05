Mookie Betts And David Price To Swap Red Sox For Dodgers In Blockbuster Trade: Reports

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is on the verge of completing a sensational trade to Los Angeles Dodgers. Multiple outlets in the US have reported that Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in a deal that also includes starting pitcher David Price heading to Los Angeles.

The Athletic broke out the new stating that both the franchises have agreed to the blockbuster deal that would see Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo move to Boston as the 'centrepiece'. Mookie Betts' next move dominated the MLB off-season in recent weeks and it finally looks like the long-standing trade is almost done, barring a medical review.

There could be a third team involved in the deal, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. Significant cash will be going the way of wherever David Price lands. But the main player, Mookie Betts, will be a Dodger should medicals go as expected. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

Latest reports suggest that Minnesota Twins are the third team involved in the trade. Twins are expected to receive Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol will head to Boston.

#Dodgers sending RHP Kenta Maeda to #MNTwins for RHP Brusdar Graterol, who will be part of package going to #RedSox, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

Mookie Betts helped Red Sox win the World Series in 2018, winning the American League MVP. Betts hit 32 home runs at an average of .346 and registered 30 steals in a stellar campaign in 2018. Although his numbers dropped in 2019, Betts managed 29 home runs and 16 steals in a season that saw Red Sox miss out on a playoff berth.

However, with Betts eager to test free agency, Red Sox opted against taking a financial hit and agreed to a trade for the right fielder. Although losing two established stars will not be easy for the Red Sox, it would help Red Sox free up a significant portion of their $208 million luxury-tax thresholds. Red Sox will now be able to address other areas of the squad and also snap a potential prospect in Verdugo.

After two straight trips to the World Series, the Dodgers were eliminated in the National League Division Series last season. Signing Mookie Betts and David Price could prove to be a masterstroke for the Dodgers. However, it is reported that acquiring Betts and Price would be adding $59 million in salary for the 2020 season alone.

