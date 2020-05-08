Muhammad Ali Feared He Wouldn't Be Able To Beat Mike Tyson, Claims George Foreman

Boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson have often been compared by boxing fans to determine who’s the greatest of all time. Though Mike Tyson has constantly acknowledged Muhammad Ali to be superior to him, a majority of the boxing community believes that Mike Tyson is deadlier than Muhammad Ali. However, former world champion George Foreman has added a twist in the debate by claiming that Muhammad Ali did not have the confidence to beat a prime Mike Tyson inside the boxing ring.

Also Read | Khabib's Manager Compares Conor McGregor And Mike Tyson In Latest Instagram Post

George Foreman says Muhammad Ali didn’t have the confidence to face Mike Tyson in the ring

Both Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson emerge from two different eras of boxing. While Muhammad Ali dominated his era by thrashing veterans like Sonny Liston, and George Foreman, Mike Tyson became the most intimidating heavyweight boxer of his era by grabbing the World title at the age of 20. However, Gorge Foreman could have upset Muhammad Ali fans with his recent statement regarding two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

As per The Sun, George Foreman claimed that Muhammad Ali was afraid of Mike Tyson’s raw power and didn’t have the confidence that he could beat Tyson in a boxing contest. George Foreman revealed that he had a word with Muhammad Ali when Mike Tyson was at the peak of his career. “Muhammad Ali told me himself. I said to him, 'Do you think Tyson could beat anybody? He said, 'Man, Tyson hits so hard'. He felt Tyson hit harder than anyone he'd faced. He told me once that he didn't have the confidence he could have beaten Mike Tyson,” said George Foreman.

Also Read | After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Confirms He Is Coming Out Of Retirement

Muhammad Ali vs Mike Tyson - the greatest of all time debate

Mike Tyson has always considered Muhammad Ali to be his role model and whenever he was asked about a potential Muhammad Ali vs Mike Tyson fight, ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ said that Ali would have thrashed him any day. Here’s a glimpse of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali sharing words of wisdom with each other.

Also Read | Amir Khan Pledges To Help Families In Need In Pakistan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Also Read | Muhammad Ali Would Have Struggled Against Tyson Fury: Bob Arum Makes Bold Claim

Image courtesy: YouTube and Box Rec