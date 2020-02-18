Muhammad Ali Saves 15 US Immigrants From Saddam Hussein's Clutches In Throwback Video

Muhammad Ali, the unsung hero of heavyweight boxing, has always proved that he is a legend. Whether inside the squared ring or not, Ali has always stood up as a role model for millions of people and he is still considered to be one of the greatest men to have ever walked on the planet. Apart from inspiring people with his boxing skills, Muhammad Ali ‘The Man’ has also managed to do some great work for the society, which includes the rescue of 15 United States immigrants from the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Let us see how Muhammad Ali managed to get back the US immigrants from a deadly dictator like Saddam.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Reveals BIZARRE Way To Avoid Deontay Wilder Knockout

When Muhammad Ali saved 15 US immigrants from Saddam Hussein

The official Instagram handle of WBC boxing recently revealed the story where Muhammad Ali flew to Iraq to rescue American citizens in 1990 and netizens are absolutely thrilled to know about such a heroic act from the late world champion. However, Saddam Hussein reportedly kept Ali waiting for too long. In the process, Muhammad Ali ran out of the medication that he kept at his Parkinson’s at bay.

However, Muhammad Ali did not complain and waited eagerly. He also met his Iraqi fans in the process and did not refuse anyone that wanted to meet him. After lengthy deliberation, Saddam Hussein finally agreed to release the US immigrants to fly away to America with Muhammad Ali. While Ali never wanted to take the credit for the release of US immigrants, many still say that if it were not for his (Muhammad Ali) actions, they would have lost their lives in Iraq.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Dips His Hands In PETROL Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch; Watch Video

Also Read | Mike Tyson Is Willing To Fight And 'destroy' Deontay Wilder At 53: Shannon Briggs

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Wants Title Fight With Tyson Fury On Home Soil Despite £150m Saudi Offer

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of WBC boxing)