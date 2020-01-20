Conor McGregor Slammed By Nate Diaz For A ‘fake’ Performance Against Donald Cerrone

UFC fans are happy about the fact that Conor McGregor is finally back to the sport. His return has been massive. The former two-division champion went on to deliver one of the finest performances of his career as he knocked out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round. After more than an year of exile, McGregor made his return in one of the best ways possible. However, not everyone is happy about the fight. It includes Conor McGregor’s long-time rival - Nate Diaz. The Stockton Slugger slammed the UFC 246 main event fight through Twitter and called Conor McGregor ‘weak’ and ‘fake’.

Conor McGregor gets slammed by Nate Diaz

According to Nate Diaz, the fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone was a fake one. Few minutes after the UFC 246 main event bout, Nate Diaz posted a lot of tweets in which he went on to take a dig at numerous UFC fighters including his latest rival Jorge Masvidal. At first, Nate Diaz expressed his opinion over the main event fight and slammed McGregor. In another tweet, Diaz wrote, “This sh*** is all fake.” He was referring to Conor McGregor’s easy victory over Cowboy. Take a look at those tweets.

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

This shits alll fake — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

The BMF title contender also took a dig at Jorge Masvidal’s fashion sense by stating, “And why the f*** u in a robe Smh." BMF Jorge Masvidal appeared in the arena in a stunning Versace robe and Nate Diaz did not miss out on making fun of it. Take a look at his tweet.

And why the fuck u in a robe

Smh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor’s reply to Nate Diaz

The former two-division champion has ruled out Nate Diaz’s claims. He has called him out for a trilogy fight. In the post-fight press conference, Conor McGregor said that he is open for a third bout with Nate Diaz. However, the Stockton Slugger has to make a call from his side, as per McGregor.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Nate Diaz)