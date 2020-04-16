UFC: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About His Relationship With Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been hammered all over social media after getting arrested in New Mexico a few weeks ago. Jones was taken into police custody under the criminal charges of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of alcohol. Netizens and various UFC fighters have trolled Jon Jones for risking his legacy outside the octagon. However, NBA Hall of Famer and Jon Jones’ friend Shaquille O'Neal chose not to be too harsh on the UFC champion and has already offered him a helping hand despite the Jon Jones arrest record.

UFC: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal offers to help Jon Jones

During an interaction with ESPN, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he does not want to kick a man (Jon Jones) when he is down, not at least with Jon Jones. According to the Lakers legend, Jon Jones is a terrific fighter and he is ready to help Jon Jones under any circumstances. Shaquille O’Neal said that he loves Jon Jones and will always be on his side, no matter what. Shaquille O'Neal further claimed that Jon Jones knows whom to call if he ever needs any help, which hinted at Shaquille O'Neal’s healthy relationship with the UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a huge fan of combat sports as he is often spotted at UFC events and MMA shows. Shaquille O'Neal has also made it to the WWE universe, where he went on to chokeslam Kane at WrestleMania 32. Here’s a glimpse of Shaquille O'Neal inside the WWE ring.

(Image courtesy: Jon Jones Instagram)