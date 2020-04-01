Jon Jones Issues Statement, Says He Needs To Work On Unhealthy Relationship With Alcohol

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has finally responded to fans after being arrested in New Mexico earlier this week. Jon Jones was taken into custody by the Albuquerque Police under the criminal charges of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container of alcohol. Though no one ever has been successful in dominating Jon Jones inside the octagon, the American fighter has often been surrounded by controversy due to his antics outside the cage. After being arrested for reportedly the third time in his career, Jon Jones has been slammed by a number of UFC fighters. However, Jon Jones has finally pleaded to his fans and accepted the fact that he has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones plea

Jon Jones revealed that he is disappointed about the fact that he has become the source of a negative headline again especially during the time of a medical crisis around the world. The 32-year-old further stated that he has developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol which he wants to get rid of. According to reports, Jon Jones has already pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and has also exercised the plea agreement. However, UFC fans are yet to go easy on the light heavyweight champion as netizens have been trolling Jon Jones over his arrest for almost a week now.

Jon Jones arrested: What did Jon Jones do?

As per the official police complaint, Albuquerque Police addressed to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue at 1:00 am after being informed about gunshots by the local residents. After reaching the area, police officers found UFC champion Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on. Jones was tested and found intoxicated twice above the legal limit and was then taken into custody.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)