NFL Playoffs: Saints, Patriots In Trouble While Ravens, Chiefs Are Cruising After Week 14

With three weeks left to go in the regular season of the National Football League (NFL) this season, the NFL playoffs picture is starting to take some shape this month. The Week 14 results were interesting, to say the least. The San Francisco 49ers' victory over the New Orleans Saints was arguably the most entertaining game of this season, whereas the Patriots' loss against the Kansas City Chiefs was fodder for the headlines after the weekend. Here's a look at how the NFL playoffs picture looks after Week 14.

NFL playoffs picture: AFC

A 42-17 win over the Buffalo Bills secured qualification for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. A victory over the New York Jets or a loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers will mean that the Ravens will secure the AFC North division title as early as Thursday. Courtesy of the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Ravens also have a two-game lead over the Patriots with three games left to play in the regular season. For the Patriots, a win over the Cincinnati Bengals will secure an NFL playoffs berth for the reigning Super Bowl champions. While the Patriots are yet to clinch the AFC East title, they do have a comparatively breezier run of games scheduled for the next couple of weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, have secured an NFL playoffs berth with a win against the Patriots. The Chiefs have also clinched the AFC West, their fourth consecutive division title.

The Projected Percentages to make the NFL Playoffs:



AFC

Ravens 100%

Patriots 100%

Chiefs 100%

Bills 91.9%

Texans 83.2%

Steelers 68.3%

Titans 52.8%

Browns 2.3%

Raiders 0.3%

Colts 0.5%



Via @SportsLine Advanced Data pic.twitter.com/nZ7EUMYL0q — SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 9, 2019

NFL playoffs picture: NFC

The San Francisco 49ers clawed their way back in the 48-46 win over the Saints in Week 14 and a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 will see them clinch an NFL playoffs spot. The Packers will need to win all of their three remaining games if they are to hold on to the No. 2 seed. Given the Packers' superior conference record, the Saints have made things difficult for themselves after a roller-coaster loss against the 49ers. The Saints will be hoping that the Seahawks win the NFC West, which would bode well for the Saints since they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seahawks.

