'I Did Wrong With You All': PSG Star Neymar's Public Apology To Stuns The Internet

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. and his Bruna Biancardi announced provided a treat to their fans by announcing pregnancy in April. Soon, the Paris Saint-Germain star found himself in a tricky position as he was linked with reports of infidelity. The 31-year-old has now issued a public apology to his girlfriend, expressing guilt over his actions.

3 Things You Need To Know

Neymar has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship

Neymar and Bruna reportedly started dating in 2020 but broke up last summer

After reconciling in January this year, the couple announced Bruna’s pregnancy in April

Neymar Jr. pens down a lengthy note apologizing to his pregnant girlfriend

Neymar Jr. took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a long letter, apologizing to his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. Neymar referred to Bruna as the ‘women he dreams of, expressing guilt over his ‘mistakes’. He issued the apology to prove to the couple’s family members that he wants to stay with his girlfriend, and wants to work things out.

Here’s a look at Neymar’s apology letter -

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends... All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity. Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public. Can't imagine without you I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US I love you”

What do we know about Neymar and Bruna's relationship?

As per reports, the couple started dating during the pandemic in 2020, keeping their association low-key. They reportedly broke up last summer but ended up reconciling this January. The couple then took to social media and announced Bruna’s pregnancy, expressing happiness over the much-awaited arrival of their baby boy.

Sharing several happy pictures of the couple, Bruna said, “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 You will arrive in a beautiful family, with brothers, grandparents, aunties and aunties who already loved you love a lot! Come soon son, we're looking forward to you!”.

This comes at a time when Neymar has been linked with a transfer away from PSG, despite having two years remaining on his contract. The Brazil forward has represented PSG in six Ligue 1 seasons following the end of his tenure at Barcelona. He has scored 118 goals for PSG in 173 appearances so far, winning the Ligue 1 title five times.