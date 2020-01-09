NFL Free Agent And Super Bowl Winner Jay Ajayi Enters FIFA 20 Gaming Realm

The New England Patriots were outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Jay Ajayi was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier that season. With a Super Bowl to his name in his first season with the Eagles, Jay Ajayi was off to a great start in Philadelphia. Two years after that Super Bowl victory, Jay Ajayi has now set his sights on clinching another honour, albeit in another sport altogether.

NFL: Super Bowl LII winner Jay Ajayi becomes professional FIFA player

Two years after rushing for 57 yards and playing a big part in handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl in franchise history, Jay Ajayi has now decided to conquer the world of electronic sports. Earlier this week, the 2016 NFL Pro Bowler signed with Philadelphia Union for their 2020 eMLS Cup campaign. Jay Ajayi will first feature as a professional FIFA player when Philadelphia Union begin with the eMLS League Series One on Friday this weekend.

Jay Ajayi joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 from the Miami Dolphins. In his debut campaign for the Eagles, he helped them become Super Bowl champions at Super Bowl LII. He rejoined the Eagles for a part of the 2019 season. However, his NFL career was stalled when he was released by the Eagles towards the end of December. As such, he is currently a free agent in the NFL.

In a statement after the announcement, the former NFL running back said that he feels "blessed" to represent in the city of Philadelphia in the sports realm. He also said that becoming one of the first pro athletes to become a professional gamer is a blessing. "It combines two of my passions, soccer and gaming.”, the Super Bowl winner concluded. In the previous edition of the eMLS League Series, Philadelphia Union made a clean sweep by winning the League Series 1, League Series 2 and the eMLS Cup.

