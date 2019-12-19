NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Release Top Executive After Pressure From NFLPA

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars’ Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the team announced on Wednesday night. Tom Coughlin was one month shy of completing three whole seasons piloting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone will now report directly to owner Shad Khan on an "interim basis”, according to a statement released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars release Executive Vice President of Football Operations

Tom Coughlin is a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach and boasts close to 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL. In a statement after his release, Tom Coughlin thankes Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan for the opportunity to come back to Jacksonville. He then proceeded to thank all the players and staff for their efforts and the Jaguars fans for their support. The primary reason for Tom Coughlin's release could be the controversy surrounding the NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) grievances.

The NFLPA has informed players that an arbitrator ruled in the union’s favor in a grievance against the #Jaguars over requiring injured players to rehab and see doctors at the team facility during the offseason. Full text of the NFLPA email below: pic.twitter.com/lPLxWEej8J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2019

Just two days before Tom Coughlin's sacking, the NFLPA went public with a number of players' grievances regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars organisation. Earlier this week, the NFPLA issued a scathing statement regarding the hefty fines levied by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The $700,000 in fines against former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was the sticking point in the NFLPA's grievance. The Jaguars fined Dante Fowler Jr. over 25 times for missing mandatory treatments at the team's training facility.

They literally hated me . I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA https://t.co/vUIg5tsKvr — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 16, 2019

The now-former Executive Vice President of Football Operations was known as a taskmaster during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars for this primary reason. His departure will mean that the NFLPA will heave a sigh of relief. It has been reported that Tom Coughlin was scheduled to depart at the end of the season.

