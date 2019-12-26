Yankees Star James Paxton Welcomes New $324 Million Superstar Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees pitcher, James Paxton revealed that he was excited about Gerrit Cole joining the Yankees. Paxton, while talking with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, stated that he heard the rumblings about Gerrit Cole joining the New York-based side and was pumped up about it. Paxton mentioned that he and Gerrit Cole go way back and that they have spent time together in the past. James Paxton had high praise for Cole as he termed him the 'best pitcher on the planet' and said that he is looking forward to learning from him and pitch with him for New York Yankees.

MLB: Talent recognises talent: James Paxton and Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole joined the New York Yankees in a $324 million, 9-year-deal The former Houston Astros pitcher was introduced at the Yankee Stadium earlier in December. James Paxton stated that he has watched other guys have great runs in the past but Gerrit was unbeaten for quite a long time last season. "The Big Maple" added that he is really excited to watch Cole pitch and fancies Yankees' World Series chances.

According to New York Yankees star James Paxton, all the hitters can relax on days in which Cole is pitching or when the guys are on a roll pitching. James Paxton further stated that he feels there's a little extra pressure when one is playing in New York because they know that they are supposed to win. James Paxton said that everyone expects the Yankees to win which increases the pressure on them and sometimes that can be difficult to get used to.

Peep the rising fastball and curveballs. James Paxton has pure filth in his arsenal 🤢 pic.twitter.com/PT6VT6pn23 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) December 23, 2019

