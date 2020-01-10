The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NFL Owners Left Red-faced As Panthers Sign Up Matt Rhule On $60 Million Contract

other sports

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly handed Matt Rhule a massive $60 million contract. This has angered other NFL teams, who think Panthers overpaid.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NFL

National Football League, i.e. NFL side Carolina Panthers confirmed the appointment of Matt Rhule as their new head coach on January 7, 2020. According to reports, Panthers owner David Tepper hired Rhule on a seven-year deal worth $60 million. Panthers finished the season at the bottom in the National Football Conference Southern Division (NFC South) with a 5-11 record. Former head coach Ron Rivera was fired back in December after he led Panthers to a 5-7 win-loss start. Interim coach Perry Fewell finished the regular season with a 0-4 record.

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Lions QB Matthew Stafford Lined Up As Tom Brady's Replacement

 

NFL News: Dave Tepper goes all out for Matt Rhule

The former head of Baylor's football team is now the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL behind the likes of Bill Belichick and Jon Gruden. However, all of those six coaches have won a Super Bowl. And according to the Washington Post, NFL owners are angry that Dave Tepper gave such a large contract to a first-time NFL head coach.

Reports also add that several NFC South coaches are 'pissed' and might just shut Tepper out of the league meetings. The Panthers also reportedly paid $6 million to buy Matt Rhule out of his contract at Baylor and the 44-year-old can earn up to $70 million in total by way of various incentives in his contract.

Also Read | Ron Rivera Net Worth, Salary And The Reason Why He Was Fired By Carolina Panthers

According to Forbes, David Tepper is the richest owner in the NFL with a net worth of $12 billion. He bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018 in a reported $2.3 billion deal. Matt Rhule, who was also linked to the New York Giants, was scheduled to have an interview with Giants owners Steve Tisch and John Mara. However, Tepper swooped and hired the coach ahead of Giants. After his appointment, Rhule revealed that he never personally spoke to anyone but Tepper and his executives at Panthers. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Quashes NFL Retirement Rumours In Philosophical Instagram Post

Matt Rhule addresses the media after Panthers' appointment

Also Read | Redskins Appoint Former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera On Reported Five-year Deal

(Image Credits: Carolina Panthers official Twitter handle)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20