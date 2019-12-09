Patriots Vs Chiefs: Tom Brady And Co Booed Off Home Field During Loss Against Chiefs

It has been a turbulent couple of weeks for the New England Patriots. After the loss against the DeShaun Watson-led Houston Texans, the Patriots were up against a Kansas City Chiefs side that registered a dominating 40-9 win against the Oakland Raiders in their last game. The game against the Chiefs, therefore, provided the Patriots with an opportunity to bounce back from the loss against the Texans. The opposite, however, came to transpire at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

NFL: Patriots vs Chiefs highlights

Despite an attempted comeback in the second half of the game, the New England Patriots succumbed to a 16-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The loss left Tom Brady and Bill Belichick frustrated. However, the Patriots fans were even more frustrated, as evident by the more-than-audible booing by the home fans at the Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have been dominant in the NFL in recent seasons, with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles since 2001, including one last season. That, however, was clearly not enough for the Patriots fans on the night.

The Patriots are getting booed off the field at halftime. 20-7 Chiefs. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 8, 2019

The Patriots offense was booed off the field after a rough first half. Tom Brady reacted to that after the game. pic.twitter.com/GWLM16vqgc — NESN (@NESN) December 9, 2019

A rare sight of the booming din of discontent was on show at the Gillette Stadium as the Patriots were booed off their home field before they headed into halftime down 13 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Even six Super Bowl titles over the past two decades have not spared Tom Brady and co. from being booed off their home field. The boos were further fuelled by the fact that the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs snapped the Patriots' 21-game home winning streak.

Bill Belichick addressed the media following the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/HRU39GmCuz — NESN (@NESN) December 9, 2019

The Tom Brady-led offence of the Patriots has spiralled of late in the two consecutive losses to the Texans and the Chiefs. Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared testy after the loss against the Chiefs, as he defended all his play calls on the night. Tom Brady was also pensive after the loss, with the Patriots' star quarterback stating that they were still trying to figure out what works best for the team.

