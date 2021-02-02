NFL Rumors: Will Cowboys Offer Dak Prescott 'Another' 5-year, $175 Million Contract?

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys is once again a topic of discussion in the NFL community. Rumors surround the 27-year-old’s contract, some speaking about how he is being offered the same contract he once refused. However, there have been no official reports about Prescott’s decision.

Also read | Michael Irvin wants Cowboys to compensate Dak Prescott for years of being underpaid

NFL rumors: What is Dak Prescott Cowboys future?

February 2021 began with rumors about Prescott’s contract, as reports hint at the Cowboys gearing up to offer a similar deal to the quarterback. As per retired NFL star and radio show host Dan Sileo, the Cowboys are looking to offer Prescott a 5-year, $175 million deal this year as well.

Will there be a Dak Prescott trade?

However, as per reports written last year, NFL analyst Chris Simms had spoken about Prescott turning down the deal as he wanted to sign a four-year contract. However, the team is looking to try the same deal again, though the details of the contract could have been altered to suit preferences.

Instead of the $175 million deal, Prescott went ahead and agreed to a $31.4 million exclusive deal. If the franchise wants the QB to continue playing for them, they might have to offer him more money for the upcoming season.

Dak Prescott stats

Prescott underwent ankle surgery earlier, which put an end to his recent NFL season. Before the surgery, however, he had 1865 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Also read | Cowboys bypass 'hurtful point' in Dak Prescott contract negotiations

.@dak coming off a leg injury & NOT a lot of postseason winning....I get the impression talking to Stephen Jones they will not go above $35 million (per) or 5 years!! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) February 1, 2021

Sileo also reported on the basis of Prescott’s injury, adding that with his surgery and less postseason winning, the team might not offer him over a $35 million per year, five-year contract.

So the guy who was never supposed to make it, is now the last one standing. Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/g8qi2WYhDp — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) January 31, 2021

His brother Tad Prescott also took to Twitter to speak about the situation, mainly referring to the remaining 2016 DQB class and where they are at. “So the guy who was never supposed to make it, is now the last one standing,” Tad wrote. “Let that sink in”. He even retweeted a tweet about where other QB’s are, agreeing that Prescott should get a bigger contract.

a refresher:



Jared Goff - traded to Detroit



Carson Wentz - benched for J.Hurts



Paxton Lynch - out of the NFL



Christian Hackenberg - out of the NFL



Jacoby Brissett - Indy’s backup, pending FA



Connor Cook - out of the NFL



Dak Prescott - bish better have my $$ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 31, 2021

Also read | Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys offer HUGE long-term deal to QB hours before deadline

Fans seemed to agree (and disagree) with the news. Some believed that after his surgery, the team should not place all their bets on the QB, while others supported his brother Tad. Many agreed that looking at Prescott’s worth to the Cowboys, he should be paid more.

Also read | Cowboys offer Dak Prescott 5-year, $175 million contract extension: Dak Prescott contract

(Image credits: Dak Prescott Instagram)