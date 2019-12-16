Champions League Draw Live Streaming, Schedule And Potential Match-ups

Champions League 2019-20 is proceeding towards its elimination stage as the top two teams from all eight groups have sealed their place. The round of 16 draws will be held on December 16, 2019. The excitement level has reached its peak and fans can't wait to see which European giants will battle against each other to reach the quarter-finals. There are some rules and regulations when it comes to the draws of Champions League round of 16 stages.

Also Read | Manchester City And Pep Guardiola Have Identified This Player As Leroy Sane's Replacement

Rule no. 1: Teams of the same league can't face each other.

For eg: Real Madrid and Barcelona can't be drawn against each other in the round of 16.

Rule no. 2: Teams of the same group can't be drawn against each other

For eg: Group B's qualifiers, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, won't face each other in the round of 16.

Rule no. 3: The group toppers will play at home in the second legs.

Rule no. 4: Top-seeded teams and unseeded-teams will be placed in different bowls and will be drawn against each other, keeping the rule no. 2 in mind.

Champions League Draw: Schedule

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Monday, December 16, 2019. Timings: 4:30 PM (IST) Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Also Read | NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports

The Champions League draw is today 🏆



Who do you want to see go head-to-head in the last 16? pic.twitter.com/WYp2JZmSMb — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2019

Champions League 2019-20: All the qualified teams

Group A:

PSG

Real Madrid

Group B:

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Group C

Manchester City

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

Group F

Barcelona

Dortmund

Group G

RB Leipzig

Lyon

Group H

Valencia

Chelsea

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Makes His Intentions With Manchester City Clear, Denies 'break Clause'

Champions League 2019-20: Possible Match-ups

PSG vs Chelsea Bayern Munich vs Lyon Juventus vs Dortmund Barcelona vs Napoli Liverpool vs Real Madrid Valencia vs Atalanta RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18-19 and February 25-26 (first legs) and March 10-11 and March 17-18 (second legs).

Also Read | LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?