Champions League Draw Live Streaming, Schedule And Potential Match-ups

Champions League 2019-20 is proceeding towards its elimination stage as the top two teams from all eight groups have sealed their place. The round of 16 draws will be held on December 16, 2019. The excitement level has reached its peak and fans can't wait to see which European giants will battle against each other to reach the quarter-finals. There are some rules and regulations when it comes to the draws of Champions League round of 16 stages.
Also Read | Manchester City And Pep Guardiola Have Identified This Player As Leroy Sane's Replacement
Rule no. 1: Teams of the same league can't face each other.
For eg: Real Madrid and Barcelona can't be drawn against each other in the round of 16.
Rule no. 2: Teams of the same group can't be drawn against each other
For eg: Group B's qualifiers, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, won't face each other in the round of 16.
Rule no. 3: The group toppers will play at home in the second legs.
Rule no. 4: Top-seeded teams and unseeded-teams will be placed in different bowls and will be drawn against each other, keeping the rule no. 2 in mind.
Also Read | NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports
The Champions League draw is today 🏆— Goal (@goal) December 16, 2019
Who do you want to see go head-to-head in the last 16? pic.twitter.com/WYp2JZmSMb
Group A:
PSG
Real Madrid
Group B:
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Group C
Manchester City
Atalanta
Group D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Group F
Barcelona
Dortmund
Group G
RB Leipzig
Lyon
Group H
Valencia
Chelsea
Also Read | Pep Guardiola Makes His Intentions With Manchester City Clear, Denies 'break Clause'
Champions League 2019-20: Possible Match-ups
Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18-19 and February 25-26 (first legs) and March 10-11 and March 17-18 (second legs).
Also Read | LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?