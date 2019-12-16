Europa League Draw: Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know About The Draw

Europa League 2019-20 is proceeding towards its elimination stage. 32 teams from the group stages round, along with the Champions League third-placed sides, are finalized. The round of 32 draws will be held on December 16, 2019, post the Champions League draw. The excitement level has reached its peak as people want to see which European sides will battle against each other to reach the round of 16 of Europa League 2019-20. There are some rules and regulations when it comes to the draws.

How does it work?

Rule no. 1: Teams of the same league can't face each other.

Rule no. 2: Teams of the same group can't be drawn against each other

Rule no. 3: All the group toppers along with the four best Champions League third-place teams will be the seeded-teams and rest of the 16 teams will be in the unseeded-group.

Rule no. 4: Teams from the seeded and the unseeded groups will be drawn against each other. (Keeping rule no. 1 and 2 in mind).

Europa League 2019-20 Round of 32: Schedule

Competition: Europa League 2019-20 Date and Time: Monday, December 16 Timings: 5:00 PM (IST) Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Europa League Draw: All 32 Qualified Teams

Seeded-teams

Ajax (HOL) - Champions League Benfica (POR) - Champions League Celtic (SCO, Group E) Espanyol (ESP, Group H) Inter Milan (ITA) - Champions League Salzburg (AUT) - Champions League Sevilla (ESP, Group A) FC Basel (SUI, Group C) LASK (AUT, Group D) Arsenal (ENG, Group F) Malmo (SWE, Group B) Gent (BEL, Group I) Porto (POR, Group G) Roma (ITA, Group J) Braga (POR, Group K) Manchester United (ENG, Group L)

Unseeded-teams

APOEL (CYP, Group A) Club Brugge (BEL) - Champions League Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - Champions League Olympiacos (GRE) - Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Champions League Sporting CP (POR, Group D) Cluj (ROM, Group E) Getafe (ESP, Group C) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group F) Copenhagen (DEN, Group B) Wolfsburg (GER, Group I) Ludogrets (BUL, Group H) Rangers (SCO, Group G) Monchengladbach (GER, Group J) Wolves (ENG, Group K) AZ Alkmaar (NL, Group L)

