Odell Beckham Jr In Hot Water With NOPD After Smacking Police Officer In LSU Locker Room

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday. Multiple reports suggest that New Orleans Police have charged Beckham with misdemeanour simple battery after a video went viral on social media that had Beckham spanking a police officer.

Odell Beckham Jr video

An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after interaction with police officer during LSU celebration. pic.twitter.com/EzEQv8rdZL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr. Hilariously 'smacks' Police Officer During LSU's Locker Room Celebration

New Orleans Police charge Odell Beckham Jr with misdemeanour

Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Superdome when Louisiana State Univerity (LSU Tigers) beat the Clemson Tigers to clinch their first national title since 2007. A former LSU Tigers star himself, Odell Beckham Jr. joined in the celebrations following LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson. While the entire locker room celebrated in ecstasy, Beckham somehow managed to stir up a controversy amidst all the celebration and chaos.

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant accusing Odell Beckham Jr. of simple battery. Odell slapped an officers behind in the locker room after LSU’s win on Monday.pic.twitter.com/RughGGXLsN — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Was Fired Up After LSU Tigers Win At New Orleans

Footage from the locker room shows a police officer trying to contain the locker room behaviour of the LSU players and Beckham himself. However, Odell Beckham Jr appeared to smack the police officer on his backside. The video was widely shared on social media. It subsequently prompted a quick response from New Orleans police officials.

A New Orleans police spokesman Gary Sheets addressed the media on the incident stating the Superdome filed the complaint with the NOPD on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). Superdome official Alan Freeman issued a statement on behalf of venue management company ASM Global claiming that the management company are conducting an internal investigation and the general public will be notified once it is complete.

Reports in the US suggest, if convicted, Odell Beckham Jr could face up to 6 months in jail and a $1000 fine. Cleveland Browns were quick to release a statement on the incident admitting that they remain in touch with Odell Beckham Jr. and his representatives on the matter and that they are cooperating with the authorities to address the situation.

Also Read | Joe Burrow Reveals Odell Beckham Jr Handed Him REAL Cash During LSU Tigers Celebrations

Cleveland Brown release a statement on Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr's cash controversy keeps heating up

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Addresses Helmet-throwing Incident Against The Baltimore Ravens