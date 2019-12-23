Odell Beckham Jr To Continue Cleveland Browns Stay Despite Rift With Browns Coach

Rumours of unrest have surrounded Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks. The former New York Giants wide receiver had little to no say in his move to the Cleveland Browns in March earlier this year. However, it now appears that Odell Beckham Jr. will kit up for the Cleveland Browns for at least the foreseeable future.

NFL trade rumours: Odell Beckham Jr to continue Cleveland stay

From @NFLGameDay: #Browns WR Odell Beckham had a good reason for saying that he's not going anywhere ... because that's exactly the message the front office communicated to him. pic.twitter.com/OEWYXqC7wG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was quoted as saying that 'everything will figure itself out in the offseason', fueling rumours of an exit. However, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have communicated their plans to the three-time Pro Bowler - Odell Beckham Jr., therefore, will stay with the Cleveland Browns despite heavy speculation to the contrary.

Odell Beckham Jr. still has three years left on the deal he signed with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason in March. Whether the former Giants wide receiver sees out the remainder of his contract remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain. The Cleveland Browns are out of the playoffs. The 15-31 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens means that the Ravens continue their winning streak in the NFL, but the Browns have now added one more season onto the NFL's longest postseason drought - a run which stretches back to 2002.

Odell Beckham didn't look very pleased with Freddie Kitchens on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/ypRj5da1Zy — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2019

If Odell Beckham Jr. was satisfied with the assurances he received from the Cleveland Browns, he certainly didn't show it during the game against the Ravens. During the NFL game, after the Browns failed to complete a two-point conversion, Odell Beckham Jr. appeared visibly frustrated at Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. The wide receiver walked to the sidelines, threw his helmet and could be seen exchanging words with Freddie Kitchens. Rumours of Odell Beckham Jr.'s exit may have quelled for the time being. However, it now appears that coach Freddie Kitchens will be the one fueling rumours of an exit after the Browns' abject showing against the Baltimore Ravens.

