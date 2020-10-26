Odell Beckham Jr Injury Update: Browns Star Feared To Have Suffered MAJOR Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he suffered a knee injury during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Odell Beckham Jr injury meant that he was officially ruled out for the game, which the Brown ultimately eked 37-34. The 27-year-old is one of the key players in the Cleveland offence but early signs suggest he could miss the rest of the football season.

Odell Beckham Jr knee injury: Cleveland Browns star could be ruled out for the season after awkward collision

Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the team does not have any definitive diagnosis after today’s win, per source. As one source said: “Sometimes (it’s) hard to know for sure. Obviously hope we dodge a bullet.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr limped off the field after going to ground after a collision with Darius Phillips and teammate Andy Janovich. The 27-year-old was then escorted to the locker room by the Browns' training staff. Beckham is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that Cleveland does not have a definitive diagnosis for the Odell Beckham Jr injury after a source said that the team hope to have dodged a bullet in this case. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not comment on the Odell Beckham Jr knee injury, suggesting that he would rather wait for the scan results than speculate. OBJ had entered the game with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns and had missed practice as a result of an illness prior to Cleveland's Week 6 game.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr injury history

Odell Beckham Jr has a long history with injuries but has managed to play through most of them. The 27-year-old was limited by a core muscle issue last season but played all 16 games last year before undergoing surgery in the summer. OBJ had a variety of issues during his time at the New York Giants, with the most notable being an ankle injury which ruled him out for 12 games in 2017.

Beckham has missed a combined 27 games in the first six seasons of his career. His latest blow could see him miss the remaining eight games of the ongoing NFL season. The 27-year-old has three years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract he signed in August of 2018 and has shown that he can be a difference-maker when on the field. Cleveland will struggle to cover for OBJ's absence, with Jarvis Landry the only other proven receiver on the Browns roster.

(Image Courtesy: Odell Beckham Jr Instagram)