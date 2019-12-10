Odell Beckham Jr Trade Rumours: Cleveland Browns Squash Trade Links, Off-field Drama

Odell Beckham Jr moved to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants in the offseason. The NFL Trade Rumours suggests that he could already be on his way out soon.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on report he wants out of Cleveland, “I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff that’s going on right now” pic.twitter.com/ha0gpEGUHs — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 8, 2019

NFL Trade Rumours: Odell Beckham Jr making headlines every week

The 27-year-old Odell Beckham Jr has had an indifferent season so far. According to NFL Insider Jay Glazer, he doesn’t see Beckham’s relationship with the Browns ending well, hinting a move could be on the cards for Beckham Jr. The wide receiver himself sparked the rumour mill when he opted against committing his future to the Browns despite his contract running until 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr addressing the rumours

Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

The Cleveland Browns came out on top against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night with a 27-19 win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Odell Beckham Jr had another night to forget against the Bengals, catching just two balls for 29 yards. However, after the game, several Browns stars came forward to squash any rumours surrounding the future of Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns squash rumours

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the rumours stating Beckham has a good relationship with the teammates. According to Mayfield, it's just off-field drama which seems to have no effect on their on-field performance. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry shut the media stating 'Beckham Jr has already put the rumours to bed on social media.' Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchen refused to comment on the rumours but rather chose to discuss Beckham's ongoing injury issue. The 27-year-old has been playing through a hernia with a surgery scheduled for the off-season.

Cleveland Browns are currently third in the American Football Conference – Northern Division (AFC North) with six wins and seven losses. They will be facing the Arizona Cardinals as the Browns aim to strengthen their playoff chances. Odell Beckham Jr so far has 59 receptions with an average of 14.3 yards received per reception.

