Mike Tyson Knocked Out Buster Mathis Jr. On This Day In 1995, Watch Video

On this day in 1995, Mike Tyson and Buster Mathis Jr squared-off against each other in one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight clashes of all time. It was an easy night for Mike Tyson as he secured a knockout victory in the third round. However, the mega-fight will always be remembered for its bad-blood build-up. After several cancellations and rumours, the cursed fight between Mike Tyson and Buster Mathis Jr finally materialized on December 16, 1995. The Iron Mike delivered one of the best performances of his boxing career. Let us take a look at the fight from 24 years back.

On this day in 1995: Mike Tyson knocks out Buster Mathis Jr

The mega-heavyweight clash was earlier slated for November 16, but Mike Tyson pulled out from the fight due to a thumb injury. Later, boxing promoter Don King stunned everyone by announcing that the fight will be broadcasted on FOX for free. It was one of those fights which left the entire boxing universe divided into two spheres. Mike Tyson was already in the headlines for coming off stronger from his imprisonment. Buster Mathis Jr was an undefeated youngster who had the ability to defeat Mike Tyson.

Two heavyweight gladiators were ruling their own league and the entire world wanted to know - who is the better boxer? Well, Mike Tyson clearly gave the answer and proved that he is the baddest man on planet earth.

Mike Tyson started the fight slow and missed out on a couple of clean punches in the first round. It boosted his opponent's confidence as Buster Mathis Jr was looking comfortable and flexible in the fight until Mike Tyson landed a bomb in round number three. The 12 round fight ended at 2:32 of third round as Buster Mathis Jr was knocked out cold by Mike Tyson’s deadly right hand. Take a look at the fight that stunned the world on this day in 1995.

