Packers Seek To Recruit 700 Snow Shovelers Ahead Of Playoff Game Against Seattle Seahawks

It appears that the Green Bay Packers could use all the help they can get this weekend. The Green Bay Packers face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round at a frigid Lambeau Field. However, the Packers have been dealt a setback even before the players have stepped on to the field.

NFL Playoffs: Weather conditions in Wisconsin force Packers to recruit 700 snow shovelers

Help get @LambeauField ready for playoff football!



With expected snowfall on Saturday night & into Sunday, we're looking for up to 700 shovelers to assist with the snow removal process beginning at 6 a.m. ❄️ https://t.co/W6eZ5juGY2 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2020

The Wisconsin team of the Green Bay Packers asked for 700 fans, 18 years of age or older to volunteer at Lambeau Field early on Sunday in order to help shovel snow. In a statement on their official website, the Packers announced that they will need additional assistance, courtesy of the expected snowfall over the weekend. The Packers will pay the fans $12 an hour, according to their official website.

Interestingly, the Packers have taken a festive approach to clear the stadium of snow ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers announced that the fans can get hot chocolate and hot cider in order to fight the cold at various stations at Lambeau Field. Ice skating, tubing and live ice carving will also be part of the gameday festivities this weekend.

NFL Playoffs: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers preview

The Seattle Seahawks enter into the Divisional Round on the back of a 12-5 record in the regular season. The Seahawks, aided by Marshawn Lynch’s trademark exploits, clipped the wings of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round in convincing fashion. They will, therefore, enter into the game against the Packers devoid of any rustiness.

Seahawks vs Packers expected to be a close contest

The Packers have a young pair of cornerbacks in the form of Jaire Alexander and Kevin King. It will be interesting to see how they cope when faced against the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks vs Packers game also throws up one of the most interesting matchups in the Divisional Round. Aaron Rodgers laid his hands on his first Super Bowl nearly a decade ago. The game against the Seattle Seahawks will be Rodgers’ first post-season appearance in three years. He will, however, be pitted against Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch.

