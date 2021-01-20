Tom Brady Shares Comical Video Of Referee Who Rejected His High-five After TD: WATCH

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a history of sending high-fives to those around him and being completely ignored. On Sunday, Brady put in another vintage display to help the Bucs to a 30-20 win in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs over the Saints. The 43-year-old didn't miss much in the second half of his team's playoffs win except when he tried to get an official to join in during his celebration.

Brady became the oldest player to score a touchdown in NFL playoffs history on a one-yard run and it sealed Tampa Bay's victory. However, the legendary QB was denied a high-five from a referee, who appeared to look directly in Brady's face and proceeded to remain motionless. Brady, however, still saw at the funny side of the situation and took to social media to highlight the incident that took place at the Superdome.

Tom Brady sees high-five rejected by referee: Bucs star posts hilarious video on social media

Following the hilarious incident that took place on Sunday, Tom Brady took to social media to showcase how he was left hanging by an official. The video posted by Brady shows the Bucs QB walking down the goal line with his right hand raised in the air, seeking a high-five from down judge Tom Stephan. However, Stephan did not oblige and left Brady hanging during his celebration.

“You lost that lovin' feelin’, bring back that lovin' feelin’” pic.twitter.com/lo4XIhrId0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Brady also added the “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” soundtrack by The Righteous Brothers in the background to turn it into a legitimately hilarious video. Fans were quick to react to the post as one wrote, "Lol. Brady just got left hanging by the official after setting a milestone." while another added, "Just another day in the life of Tom Brady".

Tom Brady and Drew Brees after game: Legendary QB's embrace on the field after Saints' playoffs exit

After the Bucs' win over the Saints, Brew Brees and Tom Brady were spotted embracing each other. Reports suggested that it might have been 42-year-old Brees' last game in the NFL. Brady also took some time to throw a TD pass to one of Brees' son's before leaving the field.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Brady finished 18-for-33 with 199 passing yards and two TD passes against the Saints. The Bucs will now face the Green Bay Packers in the Conference Championship Game on Sunday. It will be Brady's ninth Conference Championship game in his past 10 seasons in the NFL. It will be the 14th conference title game of his career as well.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram



