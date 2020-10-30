Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reveals Plans To Have FOUR Children

Brittany Matthews is already planning to have a huge family with fiance Patrick Mahomes. The couple recently announced that they were expecting a girl on social media, to which the Kansas City quarterback proudly wrote "Girl Dad". Brittany Matthews held a Q&A session on Instagram this week where a fan asked her how many kids she and Patrick Mahomes want to have together.

Brittany responded, saying she and Mahomes never really put a number on their plans for having kids. Matthews further added that she would like to have around four kids with the quarterback. "So, we never really put a number, a specific number, on how many kids we want, but I would say around like four," she said during the IG Q&A.

Brittany Matthews plans to give Patrick Mahomes 4 children! pic.twitter.com/3o00SekCSi — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) October 30, 2020

Mahomes family plans with fiancee

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews met each other in high school when Matthews was a junior and Mahomes was a sophomore. They have since been together, with Matthews frequently seen online rooting for the Chiefs during their NFL games. Mahomes proposed to Matthews at the start of last month, the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

It is believed Mahomes proposed to Matthew at the Arrowhead Stadium. Matthews shared photos on her Instagram story, which revealed the extensive floral arrangements in the room with the letters "Will you marry me" written near the window. "This happened today," Matthews wrote in the caption. The quarterback even shared a story of Brittany showing off her engagement ring.

Congrats to Patrick & Brittany! pic.twitter.com/fFVHk7frrz — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 2, 2020

Weeks later, the couple made the big announcement that they were expecting a child, posting a photo of themselves with a sonogram in Matthews' hand to social media. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote in the caption.

Last week, the couple hosted a fancy ceremony for the gender reveal of the child, with the lawn decorated with confetti and balloons. Their dogs - Steel and Silver - then walked down the carpet before revealing the gender with their pink paws. "Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal," Matthews wrote in the caption, as she shared the clip on social media.

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a stellar 2020. The quarterback helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, thereby bringing the championship to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years. Mahomes was even named the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes then became the first North American athlete to sign a half-a-billion-dollar contract after he signed a mammoth $503 million, 10-year extension with the Chiefs during the 2020 offseason. The quarterback also became a minority owner of MLB franchise Kansas City Royals in 2020.

