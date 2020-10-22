When Did Patrick Mahomes Get Engaged? Chiefs QB Announces He Is Set To Become 'Girl Dad'

The stocks of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has grown exponentially in 2020. Already regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the former Texas Tech star established himself as the face of the league after he became the first North American athlete to sign a half-a-billion-dollar contract - he signed a mammoth $503 million, 10-year extension with the Chiefs during the 2020 offseason. The 25-year-old also picked up the Super Bowl LIV MVP award for leading his side to a 31-20 win over San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes baby girl announcement

On the field, Patrick Mahomes is quickly becoming the most talked about player in American football. Outside the field, the quarterback seems to enjoy the same level of stardom as fans are constantly looking for updates on his personal life and his relationship with long-time partner, Brittany Matthews. The couple recently announced they were expecting a baby, posting a picture to social media with the caption that read: "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

On Wednesday night, Brittany Matthews revealed the couple are set to welcome a baby girl. Mathews tagged Mahomes on the post with a caption: "Baby Girl." The Chiefs quarterback seemed more than ecstatic with the news as he instantly shared the post, writing "Girl Dad" in the caption.

When did Patrick Mahomes get engaged?

The Patrick Mahomes engagement news went public the same day the quarterback received his Super Bowl LIV rings before the start of the 2020 season, i.e. September 1, 2020. Matthews shared the news via social media, posting pictures of Mahomes' elaborate proposal set-up.

It is believed Mahomes proposed to Matthew at the Arrowhead Stadium, while it remains unclear if he did so before or after the Super Bowl ring ceremony. Matthews shared photos to his Instagram story, which revealed the extensive floral arrangements in the room with the letters "Will you marry me" written near the window. "This happened today," Matthews wrote in the caption. The quarterback even shared a story of Brittany showing off her engagement ring.

The couple has been together since their Mahomes' high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. The pair met each other when Matthews was a junior and Mahomes was a sophomore. Brittany Matthews has been a constant fixture beside the Chiefs quarterback, rooting for the Chiefs during their NFL games this season.

The Mahomes led-Chiefs are 5-1 at the end of Week 6. They will be at Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 25.

