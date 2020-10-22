Patrick Mahomes And Fiancée Brittany Reveal Their Baby's Gender Via Elaborate Celebrations

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, who are expecting their first child, recently announced the gender of their child. The couple hosted a fancy ceremony for the gender reveal, filled with balloons and accompanied by their dogs, Steel and Silver. While they announced their engagement and pregnancy, there is no word on the due date or any potential baby names.

Patrick Mahomes baby gender reveal: NFL star set to become "girl dad"

The ceremony both of them hosted seemed elaborate, as the lawn was decorated with confetti, balloons and more decoration. Their dogs walked a white carpet, revealing the gender with pink paw prints. They were on a call with some family members and friends while they posed with their dogs for pictures. "Baby girl," Matthews wrote, adding, "Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal." The Kansas City Chiefs star shared the same video.

The to-be parents got engaged last month when the 25-year-old Mahomes proposed to his long-time girlfriend during the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony – which was also after Matthews' birthday. On September 29, they shared a photo announcing Matthews' pregnancy. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote, accompanied by a photo of Mahomes hugging her belly while she held a sonogram in her hand.

Later, Mahomes also shared a close-up of the sonogram. Last month, Mahomes was asked about whom he was hoping for – a girl or a boy. "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said on The Drive. The soon-to-be-married couple met at their high school in Whitehouse, Texas. At the time, Matthews was a junior while Mahomes was a sophomore.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, started their season with a 34-20 against the Houston Texans. They've since won four games, losing their last one to the Las Vegas Raiders. They will face the Denver Broncos next on October 25, 4:25 pm EST (October 26, 1:55 am IST).

