Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Gets Cancelled Over Racist Tweet From 2016

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has become a public figure along with the Kansas City Chiefs star. Matthews — who is also pregnant — is often vocal on her social media accounts, speaking up on Mahomes and other things happening she wants to draw attention to. However, a 2016 tweet was recently noticed by fans, who have now moved to cancel her.

Brittany Matthews Twitter: Is Patrick Mahomes fiancee being cancelled?

Just hit the quan with some black girls, my life's complete😊🙌🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 26, 2016

After the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, people took to calling out and trolling Mahomes. This included ESPN — who Matthews called out on her Twitter account. However, it had users uncover an old 2016 tweet of Matthews, which might get her cancelled. “Just hit the quan with some black girls, my life’s complete," Matthews had written.

Fans have had an issue with Matthews for some time, many stating how this tweet only proves what they wanted to say. "Not a good look," one wrote. Many, however, wrote about how in the end, their reactions will not affect Matthews' life in the slightest.

Fans react to Brittany Matthews racist tweet from 2016

Not a good look — Paul Reed’s Burner (@PaulOutTheMud) February 8, 2021

mahomes girl is over party — nika and paige stan (@PlayoffNesmith) February 8, 2021

“Racism is bad and people shouldn’t be racism”

“I hate cancel culture” — 𝒮𝒥 (@Tua2Najee) February 8, 2021

I agree, this shit is disgusting and is very weird. But let’s not act like this is actually going to affect her life at all😂 she’s rich as fuck and don’t need to work another day in her life, she doesn’t need the approval of any of us😂 she’s still mad weird for this shit tho — DaBears!🐻 (@DaBears36) February 8, 2021

Merci මpresiharden, grâce à toi මbrittanylynne8 est cancelled 🚮 pic.twitter.com/O9zdF0E4rq — Canceller Bot 🤖 (@CancellerBot) February 8, 2021

After the Super Bowl, Matthews tweeted about the game not ending how they wanted to, but added that Mahomes played his heart out, and she will always be proud of him. Except for the occasional haters, the comments had been positive, also congratulating them for their pregnancy.

Even before the Super Bowl, Matthews had called out people on Twitter, asking them to stop comparing players. Mahomes was being constantly compared to Tom Brady — who won his seventh Super Bowl.

(Image credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram)