Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Shows Off Baby Bump As Chiefs Make It To The Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed a stellar rise since being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs as 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. After a slow first season, the quarterback won the NFL MVP in 2018, before clutch performances in the Super Bowl a year later to lift the SuperBowl MVP. Mahomes is back at the Super Bowl this season, as the Chiefs won the AFC Championship after beating the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes fiancee: Brittany Matthews baby bump sets social media ablaze

And while the accolades keep coming for Patrick Mahomes on the field, the 25-year-old is closing in on a major milestone moment in his life. The Chiefs superstar is expecting his baby daughter with fiancee and childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews. The couple had met in high school, and have been seeing each other since the 10th grade, with Mahomes going on to play at Texas Tech University while Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas. The star quarterback Mahomes proposed to Matthews after the Super Bowl in last year, when Chiefs lifted the title.

Brittany has been a constant feature in the stands during the Chiefs' games and has more often than not has offered a sneak peek into their preparations as they welcome their first child. Mahomes' fiancee was also in attendance during the AFC Championship game, as the star quarterback braved all odds to help the Chiefs made it to their second successive Super Bowl clash.

Matthews took to Instagram as he waited in a luxury box, showcasing is her growing baby bump, as she donned a sporting skintight black leggings and thigh-high leather boots. She also recently showed glimpses of their baby preparations, including giving fans their first look at their daughter's nursery.

The room was neatly done, filled with stuffed animals and sweet touches with their daughter's name also incorporated into a design in the room, which she was careful not to show. Patrick Mahomes' fiancee also showed off a custom jeans jacket for the baby girl which had her father's name on it. The jacket also had a personalised touch, with two photos of the couple's beloved family dogs patched on its sleeves. Matthews is likely to be cheering from the sidelines when Mahomes lines up in Tampa in two weeks time, where he'll face off against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Matthews Instagram, nfl.com)