Who Is JuJu Smith-Schuster? NFL Star Praised By Indians For For Donating $10,000

On Thursday, NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster donated $10,000 as medical assistance for farmers protesting in the Indian Capital of New Delhi. The protests have been going on since last year, as farmers remain against the three new agriculture laws passed. The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver was among many foreign celebrities speaking up on the matter, especially after Rihanna tweeted about the same.

Fans react to JuJu Smith-Schuster's donation for farmer's protest in India

Thank you!!! Your support and awareness being raised means the world to our family and friends back home protesting and sleeping in the cold Delhi streets. ðŸŒ¾ðŸ™ðŸ½ #FarmersProstest — Sikhexpo (@sikhexpo) February 3, 2021

Thank you for speaking up for Indian farmers.



Lots of love and respect sir ðŸ™ðŸ»#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/9m8B0eY4Eb — Thinker (@thinkenstine) February 3, 2021

Buddy that was such a nice humble request. It means a lot & when you’re over in Punjab , Haryana India you’ll be met with open arms.

ðŸ™âœŠðŸ½ðŸ˜Š — Sunmbir Atwal (@atwal_sunmbir) February 3, 2021

I ‘ve always believed in the goodness of mankind and @TeamJuJu confirms. He knows people are for caring. My parents & Sorority have taught me to be supreme in service to all mankind. Let us thankTeam JuJuðŸ’—ðŸ’š — Mary Dupre (@DDupre9) February 4, 2021

Made my day ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸. Wish you and your family all the love and happiness — Manraj Grewal (@manigrewalMUFC) February 4, 2021

Fans remained grateful for the donation, many replying to Smith-Schuster's tweet my referring to him as generous. "Made my day," one user wrote, wishing him and his family love and happiness. Many shared additional information in the replies, hoping more people would become aware of the situation. "I‘ve always believed in the goodness of mankind and @TeamJuJu confirms," another user added.

Kyle Kuzma shares article on farmer's protest

NBA's Kyle Kuzma was also among foreign celebrities who tweeted about the protests, gaining support from Indian NBA fans who thanked him for tweeting. In his tweet, Kuzma urged people to talk about the matter, while also sharing an article. While Rihanna's tweet brought on conflicting responses from various people — including Indian celebrities — Kuzma mostly received support among the occasional joke from fans.

Who is JuJu Smith-Schuster?

JuJu Smith-Schuster NFL career

Drafted by the Steelers in 2017, Smith-Schuster has played four NFL seasons and is one of the most remarkable wide receivers today. As per stats, he is currently the youngest NFL star to reach 2,500 career receiving yards. He is also the first player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 87 yards. This summer, however, his rookie contract expired.

There are reports about the wide receiver wanting to return to the Steelers, though he will surely be one of the biggest free agents the team will have.

JuJu Smith-Schuster net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Smith-Schuster's net worth is said to be $4 million. Currently, only four seasons in, the 24-year-old has earned mostly through his salary from the Steelers, which could increase in during his next contract. He was under a four-year $4.19 million deal with the team, which included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

