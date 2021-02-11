Patrick Mahomes Fiancee Turns Out To Be Old Brady Fan, Deletes Old Tweet About Bucs QB

Last Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-9 Super Win. Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews was less than happy about the whole situation, taking to Twitter to express her disappointment. She called out ESPN for trolling Mahomes, while even taking a shot at the Super Bowl referees.

While many were amused by her reactions, some ended up digging up various old tweets made by her. Some users uncovered a racist remark, while others found a now-deleted tweet about Tom Brady – which proved Matthews was indeed a Brady (or New England Patriots) fan. However, some have also questioned the authenticity of the old tweet.

Also read | Patrick Mahomes fiancee slams ESPN for trolling Chiefs superstar after Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes fiancee Brittany Matthews old tweets reveal she was a Tom Brady fan

Uh oh RT @brittanylynne8: Brady is too pretty to be getting sacked so I'm gonna need yall to stop doing thatðŸ˜ðŸ™… — Ororo Monroe (@I_am_Godiva) February 8, 2021

As per some Twitter users who saw Matthews' deleted tweet, the 25-year-old stated that Brady was 'too pretty to be getting sacked'. Another tweet – which is still there – had Matthews cheer Brady on. Fans and users started reacting to her tweets, mostly amused about her support for the then-New England Patriots quarterback.

Also read | Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs star set for surgery, lengthy rehab to follow

RATIO BY THE GOAT SOLOMON HILL!! pic.twitter.com/h34bhBpNq2 — Solomon Hill Fan Page (11-13) (@solo_hill18) February 8, 2021

When u go with Brady he looses when u go against Brady he wins...



So just stop poking the GOAT + ratio once again by Solo! pic.twitter.com/beh7LABc6k — Solomon Hill Fan Page (11-13) (@solo_hill18) February 8, 2021

When u go with Brady he looses when u go against Brady he wins...



So just stop poking the GOAT + ratio once again by Solo! pic.twitter.com/beh7LABc6k — Solomon Hill Fan Page (11-13) (@solo_hill18) February 8, 2021

Anyways very rare W — Suicidal Celtics/Pats fan (@PlayoffJayIen) February 8, 2021

Also read | Tom Brady savagely trolls Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs star was gang-tackled at Super Bowl

Just some days ago, Matthews was being cancelled by many for a 2016 racist tweet. “Just hit the quan with some black girls, my life’s complete," Matthews had written.

Fans have had an issue with Matthews for some time, many stating how this tweet only proves what they wanted to say. "Not a good look," one wrote. Many, however, wrote about how in the end, their reactions will not affect Matthews' life in the slightest. That tweet too, has been deleted by Matthews.

Also read | Patrick Mahomes fiancee gets cancelled over racist tweet from 2016

(Image credits: Tom Brady, Brittany Matthews Instagram)