Tom Brady Savagely Trolls Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Star Was Gang-tackled At Super Bowl

Tom Brady is enjoying life in Florida after moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. In his very first season, the 43-year-old lifted the Super Bowl title, ending the Bucs' 18-year wait for the title. Personally, this was the veteran quarterback's seventh Super Bowl, the most in NFL history, and he was also awarded the MVP, his fifth overall in what has been a 21-year long illustrious career.

Tom Brady trolls Patrick Mahomes on social media, shares Bucs gang tackling Chiefs QB

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl MVP on Sunday, but a lot of credit for the Bucs' win has to go to their defense who were relentless playing at home. The Chiefs, who had the best offense in the NFL, were reduced to single figures and weren't allowed a single touchdown as the Bucs roared to victory at the Raymond James Stadium. The defense was particularly hard on Patrick Mahomes, who struggled to impose himself on the game after struggling with a toe injury. After all the celebrations ensued, Tom Brady took to Instagram to praise the Bucs defense, but in his typical fashion, trolled Mahomes.

Tom Brady really woke up and chose violence on his IG story today😅 pic.twitter.com/xzZg4RczFg — Cole (@_nml831) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady's Instagram stories featured some big plays featuring linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett and defensive linemen William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh. The posts also featured a Patrick Mahomes gang tackle, where the aforementioned trio got together to bring last year's Super Bowl MVP down. The 25-year-old was sacked three-time overall on Sunday, in one of his worst nights in a Chiefs shirt. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Buccaneers pressured Mahomes a Super Bowl-record 29 times, forcing the Chiefs superstar to run for a total of 497 yards behind the line of scrimmage before he was sacked or got rid of the ball.

Mahomes was forced to scramble all night as he battled a toe injury and played without two starting offensive tackles. The 25-year-old ended the game 26 for 49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions, with several of his passes being dropped in what was the first double-digit defeat in his career. The game was also his first playoff loss since the defeat to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship game. Following the loss, Mahomes maintained his composure and graciously accepted defeat on Sunday night. He took things in his stride, thanking the supporters for all their assistance throughout their run to the Super Bowl.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)