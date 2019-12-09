Kansas City Chiefs' Equipment Bags Go Missing Before Crunch Game Against Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top against the New England Patriots in the NFL at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). However, things could have been a lot different for the Chiefs on the night. A report from ESPN stated that a container carrying the Kansas City Chiefs' equipment, that included the bags of 35 players, had been mistakenly sent to New Jersey rather than Boston. The bags, which had the necessary equipment including helmets and pads, were then frantically driven to Foxboro for the kickoff against the Chiefs' AFC contenders, New England Patriots.

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Trolled Hilariously After Mitch Trubisky Leads Chicago Bears To 31-24 Win

Literally everything you need out of your locker is in those bags, I mean everything!! Pads, Helmet, cleats, gloves(if u don’t get new ones) compression gear, warmups, cold weather gear, everything https://t.co/Y7ekziEPEV — Brian Finneran (@BFinn86) December 8, 2019

NFL: Chiefs vs Patriots recap

The Patriots were on the losing side of the game against the Chiefs, but that result could very well have been reversed, had the Chiefs' equipment not shown up on time. Interestingly, the Chiefs would have to forfeit the game against the Patriots under those circumstances. The crisis, however, was averted just in time as NFL fans were given the AFC title game rematch from a year ago that they had been waiting for, ever since the NFL schedule for the season was announced.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Moving Away From Cleveland Browns? Patriots Trade Rumours Circle NFL

That wasn't the only headline from the game, however. The Patriots succumbed to a 16-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, further dampening the expectations surrounding a Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots this season. The din of discontent was audibly heard at half time, as the Patriots fans booed their team. The Patriots offence was largely ineffective against the Chiefs, with the Patriots fans refusing to hold back their frustrations at the Gilette Stadium.

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Vs Chicago Bears Highlights From 31-24 Win For Home Side, Fans Brawl Later

Interestingly, the Chiefs' win over the New England Patriots secured their fourth straight AFC West title. It also snapped the New England Patriots 21-game home winning streak. It was a hard-fought affair, but the Patriots will feel hard done by with their loss due to some questionable calls from the officials.

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Sets Unwanted NFL Record During Loss Against Bears