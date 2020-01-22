The Debate
CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE News

CM Punk likened Becky to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. He said that Lynch’s endurance level on Monday Night RAW was similar to that.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
CM Punk

There is never a dull moment on WWE Backstage, especially when CM Punk is in attendance. On the Tuesday night edition of the show, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch was a guest. The Backstage analyst and Becky Lynch discussed several topics, including her rise to the top.

During their conversation, CM Punk brought up Monday Night RAW’s invasion segment where the women’s champion bravely bore a punch in the face from Nia Jax and still stood tall. CM Punk likened the wrestler to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. He said that Lynch’s endurance level on Monday Night RAW reminded him of the legendary fight between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

In the WrestleMania match, Steve Austin refused to quit despite being bloodied by The Hitman. CM Punk said that Becky Lynch's performance was at the same level.  

Becky Lynch's past on WWE

In 2018, while creating the buildup to the Survivor Series, Becky Lynch had led a bunch of women wrestlers from SmackDown Live roster and launched an attack on the women’s division of Monday Night RAW. During the chaos, Nia Jax accidentally punched Becky Lynch. It left Becky Lynch unable to compete in Survivor Series. The invasion segment saw Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocket. She went on to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. 

