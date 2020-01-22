CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

There is never a dull moment on WWE Backstage, especially when CM Punk is in attendance. On the Tuesday night edition of the show, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch was a guest. The Backstage analyst and Becky Lynch discussed several topics, including her rise to the top.

Also Read | CM Punk Wants Sasha Banks And Keith Lee To Win Their Respective Royal Rumble Matches

People will always try to get you to be who they want you to be. Always try to get you to do what they want you to do. The more they do, the less they’re focused on themselves. Focus on you and yours and you win. — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 7, 2018

Also Read | Paige Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In Royal Rumble, CM Punk's Reaction To It Goes Viral

During their conversation, CM Punk brought up Monday Night RAW’s invasion segment where the women’s champion bravely bore a punch in the face from Nia Jax and still stood tall. CM Punk likened the wrestler to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. He said that Lynch’s endurance level on Monday Night RAW reminded him of the legendary fight between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Also Read | WWE Fulfills CM Punk's 9-year-old Wish By Allowing Comeback Of WWE Ice Cream Bars

Hmm....should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude.



The sentiment is most appreciated. https://t.co/Qygtb0izxF — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 22, 2020

Also Read | CM Punk Says No To Match Against Stone Cold Steve Austin In Saudi Arabia

In the WrestleMania match, Steve Austin refused to quit despite being bloodied by The Hitman. CM Punk said that Becky Lynch's performance was at the same level.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Today's WWE Lacks A 'surprise Factor'

Becky Lynch's past on WWE

In 2018, while creating the buildup to the Survivor Series, Becky Lynch had led a bunch of women wrestlers from SmackDown Live roster and launched an attack on the women’s division of Monday Night RAW. During the chaos, Nia Jax accidentally punched Becky Lynch. It left Becky Lynch unable to compete in Survivor Series. The invasion segment saw Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocket. She went on to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

Also Read | CM Punk Reacts To Batista Flirting On Twitter With Dana Brooke