Stone Cold Steve Austin Talks About Edge And His Much-awaited WWE Return

On Sunday, Edge shocked the WWE Universe by making his much-awaited return at Royal Rumble 2020. He entered the ring after almost eight years. He was forced to retire in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. Stone Cold Steve Austin, who also left the company because of the same reason, recently talked about Edge’s return on the latest episode of The Stone Cold Steve Austin Show. When asked about when fans can see Stone Cold back in the WWE ring, Steve Austin said that he is done with in-ring competition and there is no going back.

“Basically you’re asking me, based on Edge’s return, would I consider making a return? No. Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done. I’ve already said I’m done,” Stone Cold Steve Austin said.

Talking about Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he was scared about Edge’s health. He added that he was concerned about the neck injury Edge suffered almost 8 years ago. He said that he didn’t want Edge to get hurt again. Looking at the camera, Stone Cold shared a message for Edge. He asked Edge to take care of his health and make sure that he doesn’t get injured again.

Fans react after seeing Edge in Royal Rumble

@EdgeRatedR thank you for making my husband the happiest man on Earth. pic.twitter.com/nmzsuwJWmP — 🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♂️ (@Wogbog96) January 27, 2020

Here’s the video of the moment when @EdgeRatedR came out at #RoyalRumble.



⚠️ motion sickness warning, we were hype. pic.twitter.com/yw9njgDxE9 — Mat Mania Podcast (@MatManiaPodcast) January 27, 2020

@EdgeRatedR came back tonight. And I just cannot believe it. This is my favorite person that has ever existed. pic.twitter.com/eYWydqZ3UT — 31 Championships AND A RETURN (@PagingDrZiggles) January 27, 2020

VOLUME WARNING ‼️ buttttt saw ⁦@EdgeRatedR⁩ return and lost my shit. Also, worth losing my voice 🤯#RoyalRumble2020 pic.twitter.com/WbGdZbtsEB — ingobernable (@katabasicboi) January 27, 2020

My reaction to @EdgeRatedR returning in the Royal Rumble match 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mNHGMDn5q7 — The Beanie Boi (@TheBeanieBoi96) January 27, 2020

Me when @EdgeRatedR came out at #royalrumble 2020. This and more when I finish editing my Royal Rumble Power Hour Video. pic.twitter.com/Ck2LcRTNx4 — Andy, Host of What? (not the chant) (@whatnotthechant) January 27, 2020

