The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stone Cold Steve Austin Talks About Edge And His Much-awaited WWE Return

WWE News

When asked about when fans can see Stone Cold Steve Austin back in the WWE ring, he said that he is done with in-ring competition and there is no going back.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stone Cold Steve Austin

On Sunday, Edge shocked the WWE Universe by making his much-awaited return at Royal Rumble 2020. He entered the ring after almost eight years. He was forced to retire in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. Stone Cold Steve Austin, who also left the company because of the same reason, recently talked about Edge’s return on the latest episode of The Stone Cold Steve Austin Show. When asked about when fans can see Stone Cold back in the WWE ring, Steve Austin said that he is done with in-ring competition and there is no going back.

“Basically you’re asking me, based on Edge’s return, would I consider making a return? No. Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done. I’ve already said I’m done,” Stone Cold Steve Austin said.

Also Read l CM Punk compares Becky Lynch's endurance level to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Talking about Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he was scared about Edge’s health. He added that he was concerned about the neck injury Edge suffered almost 8 years ago. He said that he didn’t want Edge to get hurt again. Looking at the camera, Stone Cold shared a message for Edge. He asked Edge to take care of his health and make sure that he doesn’t get injured again.  

Also Read l Royal Rumble: Stone Cold Steve Austin's 1997 win is still revered by WWE fans

Fans react after seeing Edge in Royal Rumble

Also Read l When Stone Cold Steve Austin was blown away by The Undertaker’s entrance

Also Read l Chiefs' Eric Fisher celebrates TD in Stone Cold Steve Austin fashion, WWE star approves

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA