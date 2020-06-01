Patriots Star Devin McCourty And Wife Michelle 'devastated' By Loss Of Stillborn Daughter

New England Patriots star Devin McCourty took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking news of his wife's pregnancy which ended in stillbirth. Devin McCourty wife, Michelle Powell gave birth to a stillborn baby on May 24 and the couple revealed the devastating news on Saturday. Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle mourned the loss of their daughter, Mia, who was born with an umbilical cord around her neck as the couple expressed their 'most painful experience in life'.

ALSO READ: Why Was George Floyd Arrested? NBA, NFL Players Voice Outrage

Devin McCourty wife gives birth to a stillborn baby

Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle Powell took to social media over the weekend to reveal the tragic passing of their stillborn baby, Mia on May 24. Through their posts, Devin McCourty wife Michelle and the NFL star himself revealed that their baby girl had no heartbeat following a check-up with the doctors which took place over a week ago. However, just a week before the tragic death of their baby Mia, the doctors had informed Devin McCourty and his wife that everything seemed normal.

ALSO READ: Some Big Names Remain Unsigned Late In NFL's Odd Offseason

Devin McCourty wife Michelle, who is an emergency room doctor herself, explained that she was angry, sad and numb following the catastrophic event last week. Michelle was forced to undergo an emotional 21 hours in labour after the doctors informed her about the missing heartbeat from her baby. The stillborn baby was born at exactly 31 weeks and two days, eight weeks into her pregnancy. Michelle claimed that her daughter had no breaths, no movements but still looked as cute as ever wrapped up in a blanket in her arms. The doctors claimed that they had no idea how such an incident could take place.

ALSO READ: Inside NFL Legend Tom Brady’s $300K Cadillac Escalade With Luxurious Interiors

Devin McCourty and his wife request prayers

A few weeks ago, three-time Super Bowl winner Devin McCourty revealed that he was extremely excited about having a third child but was left absolutely distraught following the incident that took place on May 24. The couple added that they held their stillborn baby, told her they loved her and then said goodbye, all in a matter of a single day describing the incident as the 'most painful experience of their lives'. Finally, the couple urged for some privacy over the matter and requested fans to pray for their well-being in these tough times. Devin and Michelle McCourty have two children together, a three-year-old daughter named Londyn and a two-year-old son called Brayden.

ALSO READ: George Floyd Death Spurs Outcry Among NFL Stars As They Echo Colin Kaepernick's Message