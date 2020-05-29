Inside NFL Legend Tom Brady’s $300K Cadillac Escalade With Luxurious Interiors

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has put his Cadillac Escalade up for sale for an astonishing figure of $300,000. The Tom Brady Cadillac Escalade was purchased in 2018 and the quarterback spent a reported $350,000 on the customised luxury vehicle which has multiple VIP seats and two LCD television sets. The 42-year-old revealed that he always considered the 'Tom Brady Cadillac Escalade' as a family member and hopes the new owners will take good care of the car.

Tom Brady Cadillac Escalade features

The Tom Brady Cadillac Escalade is a luxury ride the NFL star purchased two years ago and has two six-way electric reclining seats with special electrical leg rests for a comfortable journey. For entertainment, the vehicle has two LCD TVs, a 32-inch screen at the front and another 12-inch screen in the rear. The classy vehicle also has two large aviation-style folding tables to place essential items while on the move. The vehicle has covered 13,000 miles and Brady describes the Cadillac as a 'collector's item'.

Tom Brady selling Cadillac Escalade SUV for $300,000 part 2 pic.twitter.com/BeivJl46jI — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 27, 2020

The Escalade comes with wi-fi connectivity permitting travellers to remain connected whilst on the road. Most of the interiors were custom picked by Tom Brady himself and the NFL star appears to have has some good taste as he opted to go with a sleek polished wood finish on the tables. The customised vehicle is over 20 feet long and also has a smart audio-visual system. Brady has put up one of the 'most dearest Tom Brady cars' for sale at $300,000 and admitted that it will be tough to part with the Cadillac.

Tom Brady net worth

According to reports from The Street, the Tom Brady net worth is an estimated $180 million. Brady made a name for himself and then some with the New England Patriots and spent 20 years with the NFL giants winning six Super Bowl rings in the process. The Tom Brady net worth was boosted through his signing bonuses. In 2017, Brady's salary was a reported $1 million but had a $14 million signing bonus clause in the deal.

Tom Brady Bucs contract: Tom Brady cars

Throughout his career with the Patriots, Forbes estimated Brady made $350 million through career earnings. Earlier in March, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $25 million per season with up to $4.5 million in bonuses. Tom Brady is a big fan of automobiles and the cars found in his garage include an Aston Martin DB11, a Ferrari M458-T, a TB12 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante and an Audi R8 V10.

