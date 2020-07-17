PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Format, Dates And List Of All Qualified Teams

After wrapping up the first week of the League stage games, the PUBG MOBILE Wolrd League 2020 will advance to the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from both the East and West Zones will compete in a single-lobby format over the weekend. Super Weekend matchups will be crucial as they will determine the PMWL standings. Here are the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend date, format and teams.

Also read | PMWL East: BOX Gaming, OR and other top kill leaders from PMWL League Play Day 2, PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format, PMWL 2020 Super Weekend teams

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format

The Opening Weekend of PMWL will be followed by a three-week long League Stage before the finals. The League Stage, which began on July 14, will carry on till August 2. Depending on the Opening Weekend, the twenty teams have been divided into five groups for the League Stage. The League Play will happen in two stages – ten matches in a Round-robin format on the weekdays and the Super Weekend where 16 teams will play 15 matches every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The League Play on the weekdays means every team will play eight matches in a team, and 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend. At the end of the Super Weekend, the teams will qualify for the World League Finals.

Teams that have already qualified for the first Super Weekend

Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills) Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills) BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills) NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills) Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills) Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills) GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills) RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills) King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills) MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills) SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills) TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills) Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills) TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills) T1 - 52 points (15 kills) Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills)

Also read | PMWL overall standings: East & West Zone teams that qualified for Super Weekend 1, PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format, PMWL 2020 Super Weekend teams

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend date

The PUBG MOBILE World League East & West super weekend kicks off today! Top 16 teams qualified for the week 1 of super weekend.#PMWL @ 17:30 IST#PMWL @ 20:00 CEST/11:00 PST



Watch live:

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺 https://t.co/ekDjFoCamD

📺 https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/zRpI4oxQ1e — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 17, 2020

Also read | PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format and schedule for Week 1 Day 3: PMWL Super Weekend teams, PMWL Super Weekend date

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Teams – West

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

Also read | PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 schedule 2020: Full list of league play teams, PMWL 2020 super weekend format, pmwl 2020 super weekend date

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Teams – East

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Other details

Live Streaming

Viewers can stream the game live on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

Finals

Previously scheduled for August 7, the finals will now begin from August 6. However, the tournament will conclude on the previous date – August 9. Finalists will play a total of 24 games over the span of four days, witch six games being scheduled for each day.

Prize Pool

The total PUBG MOBILE prize pool is at $425,000. The winner of the League Stage will get $50,000 while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.

(Image source: PUBG MOBILE Esports official Twitter – @EsportsPUBGM)