PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Format, Dates And List Of All Qualified Teams

After wrapping up the first week of the League stage games, the PUBG MOBILE Wolrd League 2020 will advance to the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from both the East and West Zones will compete in a single-lobby format over the weekend. Super Weekend matchups will be crucial as they will determine the PMWL standings. Here are the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend date, format and teams.
The Opening Weekend of PMWL will be followed by a three-week long League Stage before the finals. The League Stage, which began on July 14, will carry on till August 2. Depending on the Opening Weekend, the twenty teams have been divided into five groups for the League Stage. The League Play will happen in two stages – ten matches in a Round-robin format on the weekdays and the Super Weekend where 16 teams will play 15 matches every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The League Play on the weekdays means every team will play eight matches in a team, and 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend. At the end of the Super Weekend, the teams will qualify for the World League Finals.
The PUBG MOBILE World League East & West super weekend kicks off today! Top 16 teams qualified for the week 1 of super weekend.
